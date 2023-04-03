List of top global leaders 2023

A US-based consulting firm 'Morning Consult’ recently conducted the "Global Leader Approval" survey based on the data collected from January 26th to 31st of this year. With an approval rating of 78 percent, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi became the World’s most popular leader. Whereas other leaders such as Joe Biden, Justin Trudeau, and Rishi Sunak stood way behind Modi on the list. These approval ratings are based on a seven-day moving average of adult residents in each country with variable sample sizes by country.

Top global leaders 2023: Complete list

As per the survey here is the list of global leaders from the highest approval rating to the lowest

Leaders Country Approval rating Narendra Modi India 78% Andrés Manuel López Obrador Mexico 68% Alain Berset Switzerland 62% Anthony Albanese Australia 58% Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva Brazil 50% Giorgia Meloni Italy 52% Joe Biden United States 40% Leo Varadkar Ireland 37% Justin Trudeau Canada 40% Alexander De Croo Belgium 34% Pedro Sánchez Spain 36% Ulf Kristersson Sweden 31% Rishi Sunak United Kingdom 30% Mateusz Morawiecki Poland 32% Olaf Scholz Germany 32% Karl Nehammer Austria 30% Emmanuel Macron France 29% Mark Rutte Netherlands 29% Petr Fiala Czech Republic 27% Fumio Kishida Japan 21%

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has topped the list by garnering 78 percent of approval ratings which is way higher than US President Joe Biden who has received 40 percent ratings. This clearly shows the current popularity that the Indian PM holds worldwide. His decision-making and leadership skills have elevated his image over the past few years.

About Morning Consult

According to its website, Morning Consult specializes in offering real-time data on political elections, voting issues, and elected representatives. The firm conducts about 2000 interviews daily. These interviews are conducted online among adult samples in a country.