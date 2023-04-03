List of top global leaders 2023

The Global Leader Approval survey conducted by Morning Consult released the list of top global leaders in 2023. Find the complete list here.
A US-based consulting firm 'Morning Consult’ recently conducted the "Global Leader Approval" survey based on the data collected from January 26th to 31st of this year. With an approval rating of 78 percent, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi became the World’s most popular leader. Whereas other leaders such as Joe Biden, Justin Trudeau, and Rishi Sunak stood way behind Modi on the list. These approval ratings are based on a seven-day moving average of adult residents in each country with variable sample sizes by country.

As per the survey here is the list of global leaders from the highest approval rating to the lowest 

Leaders

Country 

Approval rating 

Narendra Modi 

India

78%

Andrés Manuel López Obrador

Mexico

68%

Alain Berset

Switzerland

62%

Anthony Albanese

Australia

58%

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva

Brazil

50%

Giorgia Meloni

Italy

52%

Joe Biden

United States

40%

Leo Varadkar

Ireland

37%

Justin Trudeau

Canada

40%

Alexander De Croo

Belgium

34%

Pedro Sánchez

Spain

36%

Ulf Kristersson

Sweden

31%

Rishi Sunak

United Kingdom

30%

Mateusz Morawiecki

Poland

32%

Olaf Scholz

Germany

32%

Karl Nehammer

Austria

30%

Emmanuel Macron

France

29%

Mark Rutte

Netherlands

29%

Petr Fiala

Czech Republic

27%

Fumio Kishida

Japan

21%

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has topped the list by garnering 78 percent of approval ratings which is way higher than US President Joe Biden who has received 40 percent ratings. This clearly shows the current popularity that the Indian PM holds worldwide. His decision-making and leadership skills have elevated his image over the past few years.

About Morning Consult

According to its website, Morning Consult specializes in offering real-time data on political elections, voting issues, and elected representatives. The firm conducts about 2000 interviews daily. These interviews are conducted online among adult samples in a country. 

 

 
