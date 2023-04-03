List of top global leaders 2023
A US-based consulting firm 'Morning Consult’ recently conducted the "Global Leader Approval" survey based on the data collected from January 26th to 31st of this year. With an approval rating of 78 percent, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi became the World’s most popular leader. Whereas other leaders such as Joe Biden, Justin Trudeau, and Rishi Sunak stood way behind Modi on the list. These approval ratings are based on a seven-day moving average of adult residents in each country with variable sample sizes by country.
Top global leaders 2023: Complete list
As per the survey here is the list of global leaders from the highest approval rating to the lowest
|
Leaders
|
Country
|
Approval rating
|
Narendra Modi
|
India
|
78%
|
Andrés Manuel López Obrador
|
Mexico
|
68%
|
Alain Berset
|
Switzerland
|
62%
|
Anthony Albanese
|
Australia
|
58%
|
Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva
|
Brazil
|
50%
|
Giorgia Meloni
|
Italy
|
52%
|
Joe Biden
|
United States
|
40%
|
Leo Varadkar
|
Ireland
|
37%
|
Justin Trudeau
|
Canada
|
40%
|
Alexander De Croo
|
Belgium
|
34%
|
Pedro Sánchez
|
Spain
|
36%
|
Ulf Kristersson
|
Sweden
|
31%
|
Rishi Sunak
|
United Kingdom
|
30%
|
Mateusz Morawiecki
|
Poland
|
32%
|
Olaf Scholz
|
Germany
|
32%
|
Karl Nehammer
|
Austria
|
30%
|
Emmanuel Macron
|
France
|
29%
|
Mark Rutte
|
Netherlands
|
29%
|
Petr Fiala
|
Czech Republic
|
27%
|
Fumio Kishida
|
Japan
|
21%
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has topped the list by garnering 78 percent of approval ratings which is way higher than US President Joe Biden who has received 40 percent ratings. This clearly shows the current popularity that the Indian PM holds worldwide. His decision-making and leadership skills have elevated his image over the past few years.
About Morning Consult
According to its website, Morning Consult specializes in offering real-time data on political elections, voting issues, and elected representatives. The firm conducts about 2000 interviews daily. These interviews are conducted online among adult samples in a country.