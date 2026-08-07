Lok Sabha Approves Bill to Allow UPI Charges: Who Will Be Affected?

The Lok Sabha has passed the Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 on 6 August and it modifies the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007. This gives the power to the government so that they can allow banks and other service providers to charge fees on UPI payments and other notified digital payment modes.

This Bill lets the payment companies around India charge fees on UPI transactions in future but only as per the rules set by the government and watched over by the Reserve Bank of India.

This doesn’t mean that UPI charges will start right away.

Here is everything you need to know about this Bill, why it was introduced and what it simply means for daily UPI users like students, shopkeepers and salaried people.

What is the New UPI Charges Bill?

The Government of India introduced the Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026. It was presented by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and gained a clearance in the Lok Sabha through a voice vote.