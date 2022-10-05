Math riddles are not for everyone. They need a great deal of critical and analytical thinking and are difficult, intriguing, and thought-provoking. They might first seem difficult, but once you figure them out, the satisfaction is unequalled. Math puzzles are available to individuals of all ages, kids and adults alike.

This math riddle will put your logical thinking and reasoning skills to the test.

Are you ready to solve it?

Math Riddles IQ Test: Can You Find The Missing Numbers?

There are 3 riddles presented to you.

You have to find the missing number(s) in all of the three riddles. Challenge yourself and set a timer to 13 seconds, and try to find the answers to these riddles within the allotted time.

Best of luck!

Math Riddle #1

Let’s start with an easy one.

Math Riddle #2

We are getting there.

Math Riddle #3

We challenge you to solve this riddle in 13 seconds or less.

Math Riddle Answers

You must have figured out the answers by now.

Still, we are going to reveal the answers so you can cross-check your calculations.

Math Riddle #1

Multiply the numbers in the first row of the table, and you will get the second row (diagonal) as the answer.

3x2= 6; 4x2=8

=> 6x2=12; 8x2=16

=> 12x2=24

Similarly, 16x2=32

Hence, the missing number is 32.

Math Riddle #2

Pay attention to the colors in this riddle w.r.t the 2 in the middle.

Let's look at the red color first.

14x2=28

Moving on to blue, 36x2=72

Similarly, let the missing yellow number be y, then

yx2=42

=>y=21

Let the missing green number be g, then

56x2=g

=>g=112

Hence, the missing numbers are:

Yellow= 21, green=112

Math Riddle #3

In this riddle, the numerical signs are hidden.

So, (6x6)-(6=6)=24

(2x2)-(2+2)=0

(4x4)-(4+4)=8

Similarly, (8x8)-(8+8)=48

Hence, the missing number is 48.

We hope that you had fun with this math riddle.

Also try: Math Riddle with Answer: Can You Solve These Tricky Math Puzzles?

Math Riddles with Answers: Are you Genius? Find All Missing Numbers

Math Riddles With Answers: These Math Riddles On Age Will Make You Forget Yours For A Second!

BEWARE! Solving These Money-Based Math Riddles Will Might Give You Goosebumps! Presenting, An Exciting Series Of Math Riddles With Answers