Math Riddles: Only 1% genius can solve these mathematics puzzles
Math Riddles Challenge: Only a 100% genius can solve these mathematics puzzle in less than 1 minute each?
Math Riddles: Only 1% genius can solve these mathematics puzzles
Math Riddles: Only 1% genius have been able to solve these tricky mathematics puzzles. Do you have the IQ to find the right answer of each mathematics puzzle below in less than 1 minute each? If you are looking for preparation booster for the quantitative aptitude and reasoning ability sections in competitive government civil services exams, defence and banking exams, give these puzzles a try.
Math Riddles: 5-Minute Mathematics Puzzles
Maths Logic Puzzle #1
Maths Logic Puzzle #2
Solution
Maths Logic Puzzle #1
Answer: 125
Explanation:
Maths Logic Puzzle #2
Answer: 91
Explanation:
Tell us in comments: Did you solve these mathematics puzzles in less than 1 minute each?
Check out more math puzzles!
Also Read: Math Riddles: Check Your Brain Power, Solve these Mathematics Puzzles
Also Read: Math Riddles: Can You Find The Next Number In These Math Puzzle Series?
Also Read: Math Riddles: Only 1 out 5 People Can Solve These 5-Minute Maths Puzzles
Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.