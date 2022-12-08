Math Riddles: Only 1% genius can solve these mathematics puzzles

Math Riddles: Only 1% genius have been able to solve these tricky mathematics puzzles. Do you have the IQ to find the right answer of each mathematics puzzle below in less than 1 minute each? If you are looking for preparation booster for the quantitative aptitude and reasoning ability sections in competitive government civil services exams, defence and banking exams, give these puzzles a try.

Math Riddles: 5-Minute Mathematics Puzzles

Maths Logic Puzzle #1

Maths Logic Puzzle #2

Solution

Maths Logic Puzzle #1

Answer: 125

Explanation:

Maths Logic Puzzle #2

Answer: 91

Explanation:

Tell us in comments: Did you solve these mathematics puzzles in less than 1 minute each?

Check out more math puzzles!

Also Read: Math Riddles: Check Your Brain Power, Solve these Mathematics Puzzles

Also Read: Math Riddles: Can You Find The Next Number In These Math Puzzle Series?

Also Read: Math Riddles: Only 1 out 5 People Can Solve These 5-Minute Maths Puzzles