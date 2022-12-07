Math Riddles: Check Your Brain Power, Solve these Mathematics Puzzles

Math Riddles: Only 1 out 5 people have been able to solve these tricky mathematics puzzles. Are you a genius who can find the right answer in less than 1 minute each? These mathematics puzzles are a preparation booster for the quantitative aptitude and reasoning ability sections in competitive government civil services exams, defence and banking exams.

Math Riddles: 5-Minute Mathematics Puzzles

Maths Logic Puzzle #1

Maths Logic Puzzle #2

Solution

Maths Logic Puzzle #1

Answer: 50

Explanation:

In this mathematics puzzle, we shall multiply the digits in the ones place of each number.

1 x 7 x 5 x 2 x 5 = 350

We shall now divide 350 by 100, we shall get a remainder of 50.

Maths Logic Puzzle #2

Answer:

Explanation:

Tell us in comments: Did you solve these mathematics puzzles in less than 1 minute each?

Check out more math puzzles!

Also Read: Math Riddles: Can You Find The Next Number In These Math Puzzle Series?

Also Read: Math Riddles: Only 1 out 5 People Can Solve These 5-Minute Maths Puzzles

Also Read: Math Riddles: 5-Minute Maths Puzzles, Find the Answers in Less than 1 Minute