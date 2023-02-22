Math riddles with answers: These math riddles are a must-try!

Math is not only a tough subject but also a deceiving one. Sometimes, an easy-looking math question becomes the most difficult one once you try solving it.

Math is a subject that has the ability to make you forget to sleep. It has the most complex equations, the most difficult formulae, and the most complicated numbers. No matter how bad you are at science or language, the subject of math always required some extra effort, practice, and sleepless nights.

Let us present you some math riddles that might interest you!

Think of an even number. Now, try taking away one letter from it, it becomes odd. What number is it?

Imagine yourself being born in an odd-numbered year. After 50 years, on your 50th birthday, will it be an odd year or an even year?

Answers:

Math riddle 1:

Think of an even number. Now, try taking away the first letter from it, it becomes odd. What number is it?

Answer 1:

SIX. Remove the first letter from the word, and it becomes IX. This is a representation of the number 9 in Roman numerals.

Come on, put on your thinking caps!

Math riddle 2:

Imagine yourself being born in an odd-numbered year. After 50 years, on your 50th birthday, will it be an odd year or an even year?

Answer 2:

Odd!