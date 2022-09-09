Math Riddles With Answers: These Math Riddles Will Make You Doubt Your IQ!

A few facts can never be changed, like, the Sun rises in the East, the Earth is not flat, we live on the 3rd planet and math is the most dreaded subject in school.

Yes, you read it right. Even if you were the smartest math learner in school, the thought of a math examination tomorrow would give you anxiety and butterflies. Talk to any academic topper and you would know that he never took Math for granted.

Hey, relax! You do not have a math test tomorrow, nor are we here to scare you. However, what if we present you with some super interesting math riddles with answers so that you can bring back that school nostalgia?

Well, the riddles below are simple but would require you to strain your brain a bit.

Ready? Let’s get started!

Guess The Missing Number In The Following Riddles

Riddle 1:





What comes after 21, 25, 33, 49, 81, (?)

Come on, wear your thinking caps.

Did you get your answer?

Riddle 2:









What comes at the missing place in 2, 7, 9, 3, 8, 11, 4, 9, 13, (?), 10, 15.

You can do it!











Riddle 3.











What comes at the missing place in 91, 85, 94, 83, 97, 81, (?), 79.

Take your time, but don’t make the wrong guess!









Riddle 4:









What comes at the missing place in 1, 5, 9, (?), 25, 37, 49.

This was an easy one. No?







Riddle 5:







What comes at the missing places in 1, 12, 2, 10, 3, 8, 4, 6, (?), (?).

Again an easy-peasy one!









The riddles were great, weren’t they? Now, without any further delays, let us reveal the answers!







ANSWERS:

Riddle 1.

What comes after 21, 25, 33, 49, 81, (?).

Answer: 145

Explanation:

25 – 21 = 4, which is 2 x 2

33 – 25 = 8, which is 2 x 3

49 – 33 = 16, which is 2 x 4

81 – 49 = 32, which is 2 x 5

Now,

21 + 2 x 2 = 21 + 4 = 25

25 + 2 x 3 = 25 + 8 = 33

33 + 2 x 4 = 33 + 16 = 49

49 + 2 x 5 = 49 + 32 = 81

81 + 2 x 6 = 81 + 64 = 145







Riddle 2:

What comes at the missing place in 2, 7, 9, 3, 8, 11, 4, 9, 13, (?), 10, 15.

Answer: 5

Explanation:

In this sequence, the addition of the first two numbers gives us the third number.

2 + 7 = 9

3 + 8 = 11

4 + 9 = 13

____ + 10 = 15

Now, 15-10= 5, thus, the missing number is 5.







Riddle 3.

What comes at the missing place in 91, 85, 94, 83, 97, 81, (?), 79.

Answer: 100

Explanation:

The sequence contains two sets of numbers.

The first one is 91, 94, 97, (?).

The second one is 85, 81, and 79.

The first group adds 3 to the numbers, like

91 + 3 = 94

94 + 3 = 97

97 + 3 = 100

The second group subtracts 2 from the numbers, like

85 – 2 = 83

83 – 2 = 81

81 – 2 = 79

Riddle 4:

What comes at the missing place in 1, 5, 9, (?), 25, 37, 49.

Answer: 17

Explanation:

The sequence contains two sets of numbers.

The first one is 1, 9, 25, and 49.

The second one is 5, (?), 37.

In the first set of numbers, we get the consecutive number by adding multiples of 8. For instance, add 8 to the first number, 16 to the second, and 24 to the third.

1 + 8 = 9

9 + 16 = 25

25 + 24 = 49

In the second set,

2x2 + 1 = 5

4x2 + 1 = 17

6x2 + 1 = 37

Riddle 5:

What comes at the missing places in 1, 12, 2, 10, 3, 8, 4, 6, (?), (?).

Answer: 5, 4

Explanation:

In this sequence, there are two sets of numbers.

The first one is 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, (?).

Here, 1 is added to every number.

The second one is 12, 10, 8, 6, (?)

Here, 2 is subtracted from every number.