Meta Connect 2023: How to watch? Here are all the updates you need!

The Meta Connect 2023 is a software and hardware event that is hosted by Meta annually. This time, the event will be hosted on September 27-28 from Menlo Park, California, which is Meta's headquarters.

The keynote of the event is going to kick off at 10 am PT/6 pm BST/1 pm ET/. For Australia, the event will start on September 28 at 3 am AEST.

The two-day showcase's highlight is going to be the Meta Quest 3 headset's unveiling. A couple of other announcements are also anticipated.

The event in 2023 is going to be the very first in-person event since the COVID-19 pandemic. The majority of the major announcements are likely to take place at the time of the keynote presented by Mark Zuckerberg. The Developer State of the Union presentation is going to follow.

The complete unveiling of the Meta Quest 3 is going to follow a short teaser at Connect 2022, which is going to be followed by an announcement by Zuckerberg on Instagram and Facebook in the month of June. It appears as though the event this time is going to majorly focus on software innovation. It will also highlight the enhancements in the hardware of Meta and its developments in Metaverse and AI.

How to watch?

The keynote of Meta Connect will kick off at 1 pm ET/6 pm BST/10 am PT on September 27, and at 3 am AEST on September 28 in the case of Australia.

The event can be enjoyed through the live stream of Meta on Facebook. You can also sign up to attend the Meta Connect 2023 virtually, and thus, you will be able to get updates and news directly to your inbox.

In case you have a Meta Quest headset, you can easily enjoy the event through the Horizon Worlds app in 3D.

ALSO READ: What Is Meta’s New AI Tool to Create Music?