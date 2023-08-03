What Is Meta’s New AI Tool to Create Music?

Taking a step ahead into the world of AI, Meta has recently launched an AI tool known as AudioCraft that generates music and audio based on text prompts.

Meta states: “Imagine a professional musician being able to explore new compositions without having to play a single note on an instrument. Or a small business owner adding a soundtrack to their latest video ad on Instagram with ease.”

“That’s the promise of AudioCraft — our latest AI tool that generates high-quality, realistic audio and music from text,” the company adds.

The social media giant believes that generative AI has made significant progress in terms of images, text and video but, it lacks behind in terms of audio. That is why Meta takes this new move with a vision to bridge this gap and provide a user-friendly platform that generates audio easily.

Here is what Meta mentions in its blog: “Yet while we’ve seen a lot of excitement around generative AI for images, video, and text, audio has always seemed to lag a bit behind. There’s some work out there, but it’s highly complicated and not very open, so people aren’t able to readily play with it.”

This new AI platform carries three AI models which are AudioGen, MusicGen, and EnCodec. All three models serve different purposes.

AudioGen is trained on public sound effects that can generate audio from text-based inputs such as horns, dogs barking and footsteps.

MusicGen is trained on Meta-owned and specifically licensed music and it can generate music from the text prompts.

Source: Meta

EnCodec allows higher-quality music generation with fewer errors.

Source: Meta

The company is offering these models on open source so everyone from music enthusiasts to developers can experiment with this platform and train their own models with their own datasets.

Meta mentions: “We’re open-sourcing these models, giving researchers and practitioners access so they can train their own models with their own datasets for the first time, and help advance the field of AI-generated audio and music.”

The company has further provided several audio samples on the website where people can check the ability of the new AI.

In conclusion, AudioCraft can be a powerful tool for the music industry. The ability to use text prompts can help users generate music that is tailored to their specific needs. But, this tool can also lead to a loss of originality in music. So, it is important to use AudioCraft carefully.