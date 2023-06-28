The Jagran Josh Mini Crossword covers a varied range of topics including static GK, general awareness, English vocabulary, India and world geography, history, polity, economy, science and technology, sports, and more. In a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM Evidence), it was found that people who solved web-based crossword puzzles experienced less shrinkage of the brain and improvement in cognitive skills.

Every mini crossword puzzle includes clues to help you figure out the correct answer. To solve the puzzle, refer to the crossword clue provided and fill in the grid with the number of letters indicated for each correct word. Once you fill in a word or two, you will be able to gather hints to solve the remaining clues. If you get stuck, you can always use a dictionary or thesaurus to help you find the answer.

Solve daily crossword puzzles online on Jagran Josh and learn new English words, general knowledge, and trivia!

Mini Crossword: June 28, 2023

Solve this mini crossword with the clues provided below:

Across:

1. The Headquarters of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is located in _________. (6 letters)

3. A cloud of dust or gas found between stars. (6 letters)

Down:

2. World's biggest rainforest. (6 letters)

Mini Crossword with Answers: June 28, 2023

Check the mini crossword answers below:

Across:

1. Mumbai

3. Nebula

Down:

2. Amazon

Did you enjoy this crossword?

