Only 2% Creative Genius Can Find The Butterfly In The Picture Puzzle In 5 Seconds!

Puzzle for testing your IQ: Finding hidden animals in picture puzzles is a very interesting observation test. Even people with high IQ are scratching their heads to find the butterfly hidden in this picture. Test your visual IQ with this puzzle. Can you spot the butterfly hidden in this picture puzzle? You have 5 seconds to solve this puzzle.

Solving a picture puzzle daily aids in reinforcing the connections between your brain cells and also forming new ones. Studies have shared that picture puzzle benefits include a mental workout to strengthen your brain muscles, strengthening your visual IQ, creativity, concentration, and memory. Puzzles can make you intelligent in many areas of life, such as driving, reading, and working.

Picture Puzzle IQ Test: Can Your Eagle Eyes Find The Butterfly In The Picture Puzzle In 5 Seconds?

Image: Bright Side

Here, we have a picture puzzle that shows a man riding a bicycle. He seems to be looking for his butterfly. Can you find the butterfly hidden in this puzzle? Most people could not find the butterfly within 5 seconds. We challenge you to spot the butterfly before time runs out.

Claims tell that only people with high visual intelligence can find the butterfly quickly in 5 seconds.

Your time starts now!

We have provided the answer below. Scroll down only after solving the puzzle.

Did you find the butterfly in this picture in 5 seconds?

Great work!

You have a sharp brain. Your mental speed is also good if you are able to solve puzzles within a stipulated time. You have excellent visual IQ, spatial awareness, problem-solving skills, and short-term memory.

Find the Butterfly Puzzle Answer

However, If you are still trying to find the butterfly in this puzzle, then we have provided the answer below. (see white circle)

