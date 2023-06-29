Can you solve this Crypto puzzle in 15 seconds? Calling all mathematics and cryptocurrency enthusiasts to solve this crypto puzzle to find the value of each crypto token in this math puzzle. This brain test will reveal your intelligence level in 15 seconds. Only high IQ and mathematical geniuses have been able to solve this crypto math puzzle. Can you?

Crypto math puzzles are a new type of brainteaser that challenges your mathematical skills, arithmetical knowledge, and analytical skills. These crypto puzzles, often crafted by cryptographers and cryptocurrency enthusiasts, use the concept of cryptarithms puzzles where digits are replaced by letters in a given arithmetical expression. Similarly, in cryptocurrency math puzzles, the digits are replaced by cryptocurrency tokens to form arithmetical equations.

SHARE this crypto puzzle with your friends and family. Challenge them to find the value of each crypto token within 15 seconds!

Math Puzzle IQ Test: Can You Solve This Crypto Puzzle In 15 Seconds?

Image: WazirXIndia/Twitter

Here, we have a cryptocurrency puzzle from WazirX that is asking you to find the value of each crypto token in this crypto math riddle. We have three crypto tokens in this puzzle: Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (E) and WazirX (WRX).

Your challenge is to find the value of each token to solve the arithmetic equation which is WRX + E + BTC =?

This logic puzzle will reveal your IQ, arithmetic skills, mathematical skills, and analytical skills.

Your time starts now! You have 15 seconds!

Also Read: Personality Test: Your Foot Shape Reveals Your Hidden Personality Traits

Also check: Personality Test: Your Sleeping Position Reveals Your Hidden Personality Traits

Also Read: Personality Test: Your Sitting Position Reveals Your Hidden Personality Traits

Crypto Puzzle Solution

We have provided a detailed solution below for this crypto puzzle

Your challenge is to find the value of each token to solve the arithmetic equation which is WRX + E + BTC =?

We shall refer to Bitcoin as B, Ethereum as E, and WazirX as W to solve this crypto puzzle.

We will begin with the first row:

Row #1: B + B + B = 60

=> 3B = 60

=> B = 20

So, we know that the value of the token Bitcoin is 20 in this puzzle. We shall use the value of B to solve the further equations.

Row #2: B - E - E = 0

=> B – 2E = 0

=> 20 – 2E = 0

=> 20 = 2E

=> E = 10

So, we know that the value of the token Ethereum is 10 in this puzzle. We shall use the value of E to solve the further equations.

Row #3: B – W – E = 5

=> 20 – W – 10 = 5

=> 10 – W = 5

=> 10 – 5 = W

=> W = 5

So, we know that the value of the token WazirX is 5 in this puzzle.

Now, we know the value of each crypto token which is B = 20, E = 10, and W = 5. We shall now use these values to solve the final equation of this crypto puzzle.

Row #4: W + E + B = ?

=> 20 + 10 + 5 = 35

The answer to this crypto puzzle is 35.

Did you enjoy this puzzle?

Check out more tricky logic puzzles and optical illusion on Jagran Josh that test your IQ.

Also check: Only 2% Creative Genius Can Find The Butterfly In The Picture Puzzle In 5 Seconds!

Also check: Only 1% People With Super Vision Can Find The Cat In This Optical Illusion In 5 Seconds!

Also check: You Have Eagle Eyes If You Can Spot The Number 81 among 31’s in 3 seconds!