Who Is The Mother Of This Child? Only 1% Brilliant Minds Pass This Test!

Puzzle for testing your IQ: Are you looking for a challenging riddle? Only 2% of people with brilliant minds pass this picture puzzle challenge. Try to solve this mind-bending puzzle that will test your intelligence level. Use your logical reasoning and analytical skills to pass this challenge. This is an enjoyable riddle that will help you assess your IQ levels but will require exceptional problem-solving skills.

This picture puzzle brain teaser will help to sharpen your thinking process, exercise your mind, improve your memory and concentration, stimulate creativity, improve your mood and lower stress levels, and IQ levels.

Picture Puzzle IQ Test: Find The Real Mother Of This Child, Only 2% of Brilliant Minds Pass This Test!

Image: Brightside

Here, we have a picture puzzle that only smart people with great detective skills can solve. Do you think you are good at spotting the real among fakes?

Here, we can see a child playing while two women sit on either side to watch the kid. Both women are looking at the kid, but it is hard to tell who the real mother of this child is.

Are you highly intelligent to spot the real mother in this picture?

This puzzle will assess your intelligence and psychological knowledge of human behaviour.

Look at the image above carefully before you answer in haste.

Before answering, examine the picture carefully. Look for hints that might tell who the mother is.

The time limit to find the answer is only 5 seconds.

We have provided the answer below. Scroll down only after solving the puzzle.

Your time starts now!

Did you find out who is the mother in 5 seconds?

Great work!

You are really good at spotting the real among fakes. You have sharp critical thinking skills, decision-making skills, and awareness of human behaviour. You cannot be easily manipulated. You are also good at handling pressure.

Who is the Mother Puzzle Answer

However, If you are still guessing who the mother in this puzzle is, then we have provided the answer below. Woman 1 is the mother of the child in this picture. Children sit facing their parents while playing. They often sit facing their parents to make eye contact, and look for cues and their parents' reactions.

