Find the mouse hidden in this picture puzzle in 5 secs, Only 2% pass this test!

In this picture puzzle, there is a mouse hidden among squirrels. Take this challenge to tell where the mouse is hidden within 5 seconds. Share this post with your friends, family, and colleagues to take this picture puzzle challenge.

Picture puzzles are challenging to solve. Some of the benefits solving puzzles include strengthening motor skills and hand-eye coordination, develop persistence and habit of completing tasks, problem-solving, and spatial-visual reasoning skills.

Picture Puzzle IQ Test: Find the mouse among the squirrels in 5 secs, only 2% pass this test!

Image: Gergely Dudás

Here, we have a picture puzzle by Gergely Dudás that challenges you to spot a mouse hiding among squirrels. Did you know this fun and interesting fact about squirrels? They have padded feet which helps them to jump from 20ft high and they can run up to 20 mph.

Back to our puzzle, we see lot of squirrels in this picture. Some are enjoying nuts while some are eating tomatoes. They all seem to be having a good time. But among them, there is a mouse hidden in plain sight.

Your challenge is to spot the mouse within 5 seconds.

Your time starts now!

Did you spot the mouse in 5 seconds?

Great work! You have the ability to recognize objects or forms hidden or partially visible. You can identify similarities and differences between the objects’ colour, shape, pattern and size. You are also able to block the background to find a single piece of detail in a bunch of different objects. Your visual memory is also strong which helps you to recall patterns and other important details.

Picture Puzzle Answer

However, If you are still looking for the hidden mouse in this puzzle, then we have revealed the answer below.

