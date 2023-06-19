Only eagle-eyed can find four doves in this picture puzzle in 5 secs!

In this picture puzzle, there are four doves hidden among cockatoos. Take this challenge to spot them within 5 seconds. Share this post with your friends, family, and colleagues to take this picture puzzle challenge.

Picture puzzles are a fun challenge to prove you have high creative IQ, brain power, and attention to detail. Picture puzzles are also helpful in improving your critical thinking skills, problem-solving skills, lateral thinking, cognitive skills, and processing different perspectives quickly.

Picture Puzzle IQ Test: Find the four doves in 5 secs, only 1% can spot them!

Image: Gergely Dudás

Here, we have a picture puzzle that challenges you to spot four doves hiding among cockatoos. Did you know cockatoos are members of the parrot family?

We see lot of cockatoos in this picture with prominent crests on their head, grey beaks. Some are wearing mufflers while some are wearing hats, bow tie, and sunglasses too. It is really a cute picture. But among them, there are four doves.

Your challenge is to spot all four doves within 5 seconds.

Your time starts now!

Did you spot all four doves in 5 seconds?

You have high intelligence levels. You are good at critical thinking to spot odd things. You are also good at thinking logically and creatively. You also have exceptional memory. Solving such arrangement based puzzles proves that you have good analytical and deductive skills.

Picture Puzzle Answer

However, If you are still looking for the hidden doves in this puzzle, then we have revealed the answer below. We have marked the spots of all four doves in red.

