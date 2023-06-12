Fist Personality Test: The way you make a fist can reveal hidden aspects of your personality. A study published in the journal ‘Personality and Individual Differences’ found that people who make a fist with their thumb outside are more likely to be extroverted and assertive. Another study, published in the journal ‘The Journal of Nonverbal Behaviour’ found that people who make a fist with their thumb outside are more likely to be perceived as being in control and powerful.

Personality tests can help you discover your hidden talents, nature, strengths, weaknesses, likes, dislikes, and a lot of what you do not know about yourself. Personality tests can tell how you think, assess your emotional intelligence, and also your IQ levels. The findings of this personality test have been gathered after deep research and exploring different studies on personality traits associated with each type of fist styles.

In this fist personality test, you can explore different fist styles and personality traits. What are your personality traits if you clench your fist with thumb inside? Do you make a fist with thumb outside on index finger? Do you make a fist with thumb locking all your fingers?

Read the Fist Personality Test here on Jagran Josh to discover what your fist style says about you!

Personality Test: Way You Make Your Fist Reveals Secrets About You

#1 Fist With Thumb Against Index Finger

If you clench your fist with thumb against the index finger, your personality traits reveal that you have high IQ levels which can aid you in earning higher incomes, achieve academic success and high job performance. You may be skilled and suited for highly complicated professions such as engineer, neurosurgeon, physicist, etc. Though the choices are not limited as you are poised to be effective leaders, thanks to your strong communication skills. You may possess high levels of self-confidence, openness to new experiences, and great organization skills. You may also be proficient at reasoning and processing information to solve a problem. You may be among those 1% population who have the ability to improve themselves, pick up new skills, and take smart decisions. You may be outgoing and friendly.

#2 Fist With Thumb Locking All Fingers

If you clench your fist with thumb across all fingers, your personality traits reveal that you have high creative intelligence. You are imaginative, passionate, the kind to follow their dreams, creative thinker, intuitive, open to learn and discover new things, mindful, sensitive, and daring to take on the unconventional paths. You have the ability to turn adversity into opportunities. You look at suffering loss, defeat, and struggle as catalysts for self-transformation, personal growth, and creativity. You can be ahead of the crowd if you master to harness your sensitive to produce artistic masterpieces. Your mindfulness helps you to be in the present moment while letting your mind wander to explore artistic expressions. You posses empathy, compassion, enhanced memory, introspection, and self-regulation.

#3 Fist With Thumb Inside

If you clench your fist with the thumb inside all the fingers, your personality traits reveal that you are extremely charming, magnetic, and charismatic individual. You should not be surprised that you find people flocking around you. What people admire in you is your positive attitude, sincerity, confidence, patience, inquisitiveness, open-mindedness, and unshakeable demeanour. You have the ability to be okay with no matter the situation. You ability to find peace and strength even in difficult or provoking surroundings makes you a challenging yet attractive person. The secrets about your charming personality tell that you are always smiling, peaceful and not obsessing about the past, speaking calmly, making people good about themselves, showing interest in others, complimenting people, making eye contact, pursuing your dreams and hobbies, etc.

