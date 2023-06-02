Personality Test: How you hold your phone reveals your hidden personality traits

Phone Holding Personality Test: With the boon of technology, almost everyone uses a mobile phone. But do you know phone holding style reveals personality? Yes. The phone holding personality test can tell a lot about your interests, nature, behaviour, strengths, weaknesses, etc. If you love personality tests then keep on reading this article to know your hidden personality traits based on the way you hold your phone.

However, before we dive deep into exploring the phone-holding style and personality traits, we would like you to ask:

How do you answer, ‘Tell me about yourself?’

How would you describe yourself in 3 words?

What is your biggest strength?

What qualities best describe you?

How would you describe your own personality?

Now, these are some common questions we all asked during interviews, psychological tests, etc. If you fumble on telling about yourself then we got you covered. You could strike up an interesting conversation just with a phone in your hand. Sounds fun, right? Keep on reading!

In this article, we have covered: #1 Holding phone with one hand and using one thumb of the same hand #2 Holding phone with both hands and using only one thumb #3 Holding phone with both hands and using both thumbs #4 Holding phone with one hand and using index finger of another hand

REVEALED: How you hold your phone reveals your hidden personality traits

Below, we have discussed four types of phone holding styles and personality traits associated with each style. Take a moment to see how are you holding your phone. Then read on to know what does holding your phone says about you.

#1 Holding phone with one hand and using one thumb of the same hand

Are you holding your phone with one hand using one thumb of the same hand? Your phone holding personality traits reveal:

You are a confident, risk-taker, energetic, and easy-going.

You are forward-looking and always eager to progress in life, no matter what the situation may be.

You are not afraid to take on challenges and put in the hard work which helps you reap the rewards.

You may at times be reckless and too hot-headed when working on your goals.

You may also rush into things while not paying attention to details.

You may be highly optimistic and grateful for everything you achieve or have.

You may however face difficulties in relationships if you happen to be with a partner who is procrastinating, lazy or pessimistic.

#2 Holding phone with both hands and using only one thumb

Are you holding phone with both hands and using only one thumb? Your phone holding personality traits reveal:

You are disciplined, methodical, and proactive in the way you do things.

You may be a good listener. People may come to you for practical advice. You like to look at things in-depth to form a solid and sensible conclusion.

You may also be cautious before taking any decision or action. You like to weigh both sides of a story and assess all the risks before finalizing anything.

Your attention to detail may be impeccable. Nothing misses your sight. You are good at noticing little things as well as looking at the big picture.

You may also be a good judge of character. You may have the ability to assess situations, read the intentions and motivations of people.

You are a reliable individual. People may often approach you to help them. You are usually grounded and down to earth. Your presence may exude calmness. (If you are unaware of that, ask the people around you or those who have known you).

#3 Holding phone with both hands and using both thumbs

Are you holding phone with both hands and using both thumbs? Your phone holding personality traits reveal:

You usually have high levels of energy.

You also have assertiveness in how you present yourself or speak your thoughts.

You may also be highly adaptable to changes. You welcome change gracefully.

You may be good at multitasking. This helps you in taking on multiple projects at the same time, process different thoughts and check your to-do list.

You may likely work or enjoy highly competitive and demanding sectors.

You value your time very much. You may also find yourself thinking that 24 hours are not enough to do all that you want to do in a day.

#4 Holding phone with one hand and using index finger of another hand

Are you holding phone with one hand and using the index finger of another hand? Your phone holding personality traits reveal:

You are intuitive, kind, and smart. You have an active brain. You have a high maturity level.

You rarely act in haste. You tend to think through things before taking any action. You are also not a pushover.

You are usually full of wisdom and knowledge through your own experiences.

You may also have a creative streak. You like to enjoy the processes.

You may also have developed thick skin which helps you in staying calm even when people try to bring your energy down.

Also Check:

Personality Test: What Your Face Shape Say About Your Personality?

11 AI-Generated Questions Will Reveal Your IQ Score, Take This Personality Test Here

Personality Test: Your sleeping position reveals these personality traits

Personality Test: Your Sitting positions reveals these personality traits

Personality Test: Your Favorite Color Reveals These Personality Traits