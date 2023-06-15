In this picture puzzle, there is one mistake. Your challenge is to spot the mistake in this puzzle within 3 seconds. Only masterminds like Sherlock Holmes with eagle-eyed vision can spot the error. Test your eyesight and attention to detail. This picture puzzle can tell how quickly you can spot errors and increase your problem-solving skills, critical thinking skills, cognitive skills, processing speed, and attention to details.

This puzzle is challenging for both adults and kids. Only 1% masterminds like Sherlock Holmes can tell what is wrong in this picture puzzle. Solve this puzzle for a good mental workout. We have provided the solution below for this puzzle.

Tricky Puzzle IQ Test: There is a mistake in this living room, only ‘geniuses’ can spot it in 3 seconds!

Image Source: Bright Side

Can you spot the mistake in this picture puzzle in 3 seconds?

Here, we have a picture puzzle that challenges you to spot the error within 3 seconds. We see a man sitting in his living room on a sofa. He seems to be reading a newspaper. He is wearing glasses. Behind him, there is a bookshelf with all the books organized in an orderly manner. The table is also clean and looks good. What is wrong in this picture?

Your time starts now!

Only 1% people with sharpest minds have been able to spot the mistake quickly within 3 seconds in this puzzle. Prove your speedy problem-solving skills, cognitive abilities, and detective skills.

You have very high IQ and genius mind if you spotted the mistake in this puzzle in 3 seconds!

Only masterminds like Sherlock Holmes can spot the mistake in this picture and you did it!

What does it mean if you are good at spotting errors in puzzles? People who are good at spotting errors in puzzles tend to be better at detecting errors in other areas of their lives, such as spotting fake news or identifying fraudulent activities.

For example, people who are good at spotting errors in puzzles may be more likely to be skeptical of information they see online, and they may be more likely to question the accuracy of news articles or advertisements. They may also be more likely to spot fraudulent activities, such as identity theft or credit card fraud.

However, If you are still looking for the mistake in this puzzle, then we have revealed the answer below. If you look carefully, you will notice that the lamp is switched on but the power socket next to the lamp is empty. The plug of the lamp is not connected to the socket.

