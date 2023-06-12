Optical illusions are visual tricks that can be used to test your IQ and observation skills. If you are looking for checking your visual and logical skills while enjoying a good puzzle then this optical illusion IQ test is for you. This optical illusion picture to find the hidden number tests if you have sharp vision and speedy mind. At first glance, you may think there is only number 97 in this picture however, there is number 67 hidden in this optical illusion picture.

Can you spot the hidden number 67 among 97’s in 3 seconds? Time to prove the power of your eyesight, observation skills, and visual IQ. Take the brain power test with this find the hidden number optical illusion picture.

Optical Illusion IQ Test: You have eagle eyes if you can spot the number 67 among 97's in 3 seconds!

Look carefully at this optical illusion picture as they play tricks on your mind and vision. Many users could not find the number 67 while some could find it after a lot of effort. If you are highly observant and have eyes like an eagle then can you spot the number 67 hidden among 97’s within 3 seconds?

Observe and look through each row and column carefully.

Your time starts now!

Only highly intelligent people with high concentration power have been able to spot the hidden number 67 among 97’s in this optical illusion. Do you see it? Can you find the number 67 in the image above?

Did you spot the number 67 among 97’s in this optical illusion in 3 seconds?

Bravo! You spotted the hidden number 67 among 97’s within 3 seconds. What does this mean? You are visually intelligent and good at spotting inconsistencies or odd things in any image. You have a vision so sharp that nothing can escape your eyes. Your attention to details is very strong.

However, if you are still looking for the hidden number 67 among 97’s in this optical illusion, then we have shared the answer below.

Did you enjoy this optical illusion? Check below more such fun puzzles and optical illusions that will blow your mind!

