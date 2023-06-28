Puzzle for testing your IQ: Finding the mistakes in picture puzzles is a very interesting observation test. This logic puzzle can reveal your IQ level in 5 seconds. Can you spot the error in this pizza picture puzzle? Solve this visual puzzle to see if you are smarter than the rest of the population. Only 1% have been able to find the mistake in this pizza puzzle. Can you?

You must solve a picture puzzle and brain games daily that help to enhance your IQ level, strengthen your brain muscles, reduce brain shrinkage, and improve your short-term memory and concentration level. Studies have revealed that solving puzzles can reduce brain cell damage and also keep your mind active.

SHARE this pizza puzzle with your friends and family. Challenge them to find the mistake within 7 seconds!

Logic Puzzle IQ Test: Can You Find The Mistake In This Pizza Puzzle In 5 Seconds? 99% Fail This Test!

Image: Bright Side

Here, we have a picture puzzle that shows four kids eating pizza. Each of them has a slice of pizza in their hands. There are more pizza slices in the box. And there is a mistake too!

Can you find the mistake in this puzzle? Claims tell that 99% of people could not spot the error in this pizza puzzle within 5 seconds. We challenge you to find the mistake before time runs out.

This logic puzzle will reveal your IQ, concentration level, attention to detail, and ability to spot errors.

Your time starts now!

We have provided the answer below. Scroll down only after solving the puzzle.

Did you find the mistake in this puzzle in 5 seconds?

Great work!

You have a sharp brain. You can spot errors and patterns easily. You are a critical thinker who is curious and can distinguish between right and wrong. You can love to push the limits of your brain by learning new things and seeking challenges.

Find the Mistake Puzzle Answer

However, If you are still trying to find the mistake in this puzzle, then we have provided the answer below. The kids are eating 4 slices each but there are only 3 slices missing the pizza box.

Did you enjoy this puzzle?

Check out more tricky logic puzzles and optical illusion on Jagran Josh that test your IQ.

