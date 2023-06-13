Optical illusions have long been seen a source of entertainment. However, psychologists have stated in their studies that optical illusions can improve your eyesight. These visual illusions are helpful in revealing your IQ level. Optical illusions have also been found to increase your level of accuracy in spotting errors or inconsistencies in images.

Do you like optical illusions? We bet yes you do! Here is another amazing optical illusion that challenges you to spot the hidden number 808 among 888’s in this picture. You have only 3 seconds to solve it. Jagran Josh brings you the best optical illusions and puzzles every day to help you keep your mind active and sharp.

If you are highly observant and have the eyes of an eagle, then solve this find the hidden number optical illusion.

Optical Illusion IQ Test: You have eagle eyes if you can spot the number 808 among 888's in 3 seconds!

This optical illusion challenges people to spot the hidden number. At first glance, you may think that there is only 888 all over the place. However, there is 808 hiding in this illusion.

You need to look carefully through each row and column. Individuals with exceptional observation skills will be able to spot it.

Your time starts now!

Do you have the sharpest vision to spot the number 808 within 3 seconds?

Benefits of Optical Illusions

There are various reasons why you should solve optical illusions:

Improve problem-solving skills. Optical illusions require you to use your problem-solving skills to figure out what you are seeing and why it might be tricking your brain. This helps to train the brain to think more critically and solve problems more effectively.

Improve attention span. When you are trying to figure out an optical illusion, you have to focus on the details of the image and ignore any irrelevant information. This helps to train the brain to focus for longer periods of time, which can lead to improved IQ scores.

Boost creativity. When you are trying to solve an optical illusion, you have to come up with new and innovative ways to see the image. This helps to train the brain to think outside the box and come up with new ideas.

Increase brain plasticity. Optical illusions can help to increase brain plasticity, which is the brain's ability to change and adapt. This can lead to improved cognitive function and a higher IQ.

Provide mental stimulation. Solving optical illusions can be a fun and challenging way to stimulate the mind. This can help to keep the brain healthy and prevent cognitive decline.

Did you spot the number 808 among 888’s in this optical illusion in 3 seconds?

Bravo! You spotted the hidden number 808 among 888’s within 3 seconds. What does this mean? Below, we have listed the qualities of people who are good at optical illusions:

Strong observation skills

Good spatial reasoning skills

Creative thinking skills

Open-minded

Willingness to consider different perspectives

Creative and patient

A good sense of humour

However, if you are still looking for the hidden number 808 among 888’s in this optical illusion, then we have shared the answer below.

Did you enjoy this optical illusion?

