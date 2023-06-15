Personality Test: Your Nose Shape Reveals These Fascinating Personality Traits

Nose Shape Personality Test: Did you know that the shape of your nose can reveal a lot about your personality? According to face reading, or physiognomy, the different features of your face can indicate your strengths, weaknesses, and potential.

A study published in the journal ‘Personality and Individual Differences’ found that people with larger noses were perceived as being more intelligent and competent than people with smaller noses.

Another study, published in the journal ‘Archives of Facial Plastic Surgery’ found that people with upturned noses (snub noses with nostrils visible from front) were more likely to be described as being cheerful, optimistic, and fun-loving than people with downturned noses.

Personality Test: Your Nose Shape Reveals Your Personality Traits

#1 Big Nose Personality

If you have a big nose shape with large nostrils and fat, round tip then your nose shape personality reveals that you are a practical person with high intelligence levels. You tend to be highly independent and at times egoistic. You like to have your own opinion and voice on everything. You do not like to rely on others therefore you tend to carve your own paths to reach your goals. You have a hard time accepting help. You like to have a sense of power and control over things. You will not budge easily just because someone told you to do something. Even if you agree to other’s point of view or way of doing things, you will show some annoyance and distasteful behaviour. You like things to go how you plan them. You like to be your own boss. You also like to be a free bird so that you can enjoy life at your own terms.

#2 Fleshy Nose Personality

If you have a fleshy nose shape with wide, fatty and noticeable nasal protrusion then your nose shape personality reveals that you are a cautious and emotionally intelligent. Elbert Einstein also had fleshy nose shape. You may be generous, sensitive, kind, smart, sensible, and quick-witted. You are also a fast thinker. Your visual intelligence and imagination power is also strong. You can come up with ideas fast. You also have the ability to stay away from speculations. You do not like to form a theory or assumption with firm evidence. Sometimes, you can be a bit irritable or easily annoyed. You are also very thoughtful regarding spending money. You are least likely to buy things to maintain status quo or show off in your social circle.

#3 Roman Nose Personality

If you have a roman nose shape with a slightly bent nose bridge then your nose shape personality reveals that you are elegant, graceful, and filled with nobility. However, you are also headstrong, ambitious, challenging, practical, and rational. You tend to stand out in crowds owing to your strong presence. Your zeal to achieve your goals can lit up a fire in anybody’s soul to achieve their goals. You also like to learn new things, stay abreast of latest happenings in your area of field and in the world at large so you can always stay one step ahead of the average population. You have a strategic mind, knack for spotting opportunities, and self-control from making hasty decisions. You tend to be calculated and in control of things. You may also possess exceptional leadership qualities.

#4 Button Nose Personality

If you have a button nose shape with a small, petite round tip then your nose shape personality reveals that you channel the energy of Ariana Grande’s song ‘I want it, I got it’. Women, especially, with button nose shape are highly imaginative, nurturing, caring, optimistic, loving, and kind. However, they are also found to be emotionally charged and moody. You also have a playful personality. You have the ability to brighten up any room with your warm and affectionate energy. You embrace spontaneity. You can be both sensual and cute. You are also determined and strong-willed. You are a meticulous planner though your decisions are mostly based on your gut feeling. You can also sometimes display child-like stubbornness to get what you want.

#5 Hawk Nose Personality

If you have a hawk nose shape with slightly bent in the centre looking a beak of a hawk then your nose shape personality reveals that you like to live your life on your terms. You are highly confident (sometimes can comes across as boastful or arrogant), independent, and bossy. You like to feel important and respected. You follow your own rules and mostly disregard the norms set by the society. You are mostly likely to follow paths undiscovered. You do not like to go where the crowd goes. You do not seek validation or approval of others on what you desire. You cannot be easily influenced. You are not afraid of taking risks, voicing your opinion, snatching an opportunity quickly, act for your own good, and making any situation turn to your advantage.

