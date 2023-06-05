Optical Illusion IQ Test: You have eagle eyes if you can spot the number 973 among 975's in 3 seconds!

Optical Illusion to Test Your IQ Level: If you love observing things then this optical illusion test is for you. This optical illusion is a great observation skill test to see if you have sharp eyesight. In this optical illusion, you have to find the number 973 hiding among 975’s. The challenge gets more interesting as you have to find the number 973 within 3 seconds in this optical illusion.

Scientific studies state that people with higher IQs are better at seeing hidden patterns in optical illusions.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: You have eagle eyes if you can spot the number 973 among 975 in 3 seconds!

This optical illusion can help you strengthen your cognitive and observational skills. Test your IQ by spotting the number 973 in this optical illusion. If you are good at paying attention to details, patient, and persistent then we challenge you to find the number 973 among the 975’s in 3 seconds.

Your time starts now!

This optical illusion requires high concentration to find the number 973. Claims tell that only 1% of people with high IQ levels could find the number 973 among the 975’s in this optical illusion. Look at this optical illusion carefully. Do you see it? Can you find the number 973 in the image above?

Did you spot the number 973 among 975’s in this optical illusion in 3 seconds?

Bravo! You found the number 973 among the 975’s within 3 seconds which proves that you have highly exceptional observation skills. You are good at spotting patterns and identifying odd things in complex images.

However, if you are still looking for the number 973, then we are here to help you find it. If you look carefully at the image, you will be able to spot the number 973 in the bottom right corner in the second last row. We have shared the image below for your reference.

Wasn’t this optical illusion fun?

How do optical illusions help to increase IQ?

Studies show that optical illusions teach our brain and eyes to work in sync to interpret things which we may not see quickly. Experts tell that optical illusions are a great source of mental workout to make your brain sharper and think hard about multiple perceptions of the same image.