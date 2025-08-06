OpenAI's gpt-oss-20b: Check the Launch Date and Key Details

The Mixture-of-Experts Model: Only 3.6B of the 21B parameters are active for each task. However, this affords a smooth balance between performance and efficiency for fast inference on commodity hardware.

Sophisticated Reasoning and Agentic Abilities: Chain-of-thought reasoning, function calls, and structured outputs can now be achieved much more like its closed-premium rivals at OpenAI. Full function calling/browsing/API toolchains are supported natively.

Fine-Tuning and Adaptation: Developers may fine-tune, extract, and compress the model as desired; supports LoRA, QLoRA, PEFT, and other methods of efficiency, with permissive licensing.

Open, Inspectable, and Controllable: Complete access to model internals and weights, supporting enterprise security requirements and regulatory auditing. You may use your own filters, adapters, and system-level controls.