Puzzle IQ Test: Can you help this girl find her umbrella within 10 seconds?

Picture puzzle to test your IQ: The girl in this picture has lost her umbrella, and it is raining heavily. Can you help her find the umbrella within 10 seconds? The umbrella is hidden somewhere in this forest scene. Only 1% genius people pass this test! If you have eyes like an eagle, we challenge you to spot the hidden umbrella in this picture puzzle.

Take this picture puzzle challenge to prove you have strong brain-eye coordination, spatial-visual reasoning skills, high attention to details, and creative IQ. Share this post with your friends, family, and colleagues to take this picture puzzle challenge.

Picture puzzles game offer numerous benefits such as strength your spatial-visual reasoning skills, problem-solving skills, develop your persistence and determination levels to complete tasks successfully, and enhance your brain-eye coordination as well as fine motor skills.

Here, we have a picture puzzle that only a smart brainy person can solve. Test your observation power to spot the hidden umbrella in this picture. You have to find it within 10 seconds. You can see it is raining heavily and the girl is searching for her umbrella.

Boost your brain power, motor skills, and analytical skills with this picture puzzle.

Your time starts now!

Can you spot the umbrella in this forest scene? Hurry up, time is running out.

Did you spot the hidden umbrella in 5 seconds?

Great work! You passed the challenging visual IQ test. You have a sharp brain with super cognitive abilities to identify patterns, colours and shapes. Solving visualization IQ test tells that you have higher IQ (intelligence quotient), good spatial recognition skills, reasoning skills. Also, if you can solve puzzles within time limits then you have good thinking and processing speed.

Picture Puzzle Answer

However, If you are still looking for the hidden umbrella in this puzzle, then we have revealed the answer below.

