How to solve crossword puzzles?

Start with the easy clues: Begin by scanning the crossword grid for any clues that you are confident about or those that are relatively easy to solve. By solving these clues, you'll be able to fill in a few letters, which can provide valuable hints for intersecting words.

Use the crossing letters: As you solve clues and fill in letters, pay close attention to the letters that intersect with other words. Analyse the intersecting words and think about the possible words that fit the given pattern. Consider synonyms, alternate meanings, and wordplay techniques such as anagrams or hidden words. The crossing letters will guide you in finding the correct solution.

If you get stuck on a clue, you can use a dictionary or thesaurus to help you find the answer.

Mini Crossword: June 20, 2023

Solve this mini crossword with the clues provided below:

Across:

1. Study of earthquakes and seismic waves. (10 letters)

3. Chemical formula: H2O (5 letters)

Down:

2. Synonym for courageous (5 letters)

Mini Crossword with Answers: June 20, 2023

Check the mini crossword answers below:

Across:

1. Seismology

3. Water

Down:

2. Brave

