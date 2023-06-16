Mini Crossword with Answers: June 16, 2023

Mini crosswords are a fun and challenging way to test your vocabulary and logic skills. They are also a great way to improve your concentration and problem-solving abilities. Mini crosswords are typically smaller than regular crosswords, and they often have shorter clues. This makes them a good option for people who are new to crossword puzzles or who don't have a lot of time to solve a puzzle.

Crossword puzzles require you to remember words and their definitions, which can help to improve your long-term memory. Crossword puzzles can help to increase knowledge by exposing you to new words and concepts. Crossword puzzles require you to focus on the task at hand, which can help to improve your attention span.

If you are looking for a fun and beneficial way to spend your time, then crossword puzzles are a great option. So why not give one a try today?

Jagran Josh publishes an easy mini crossword puzzle every day!

How to solve crossword puzzles?

Start with the easy clues. Look for clues that have short answers or that you know the answer to. This will help you fill in some of the blanks and give you a starting point for solving the more difficult clues.

Use the clues to fill in the blanks. As you fill in the blanks, pay attention to the letters that are already in the puzzle. This can help you narrow down the possible answers for the clues that you are still trying to solve.

If you get stuck on a clue, you can use a dictionary or thesaurus to help you find the answer.

Mini Crossword: June 16, 2023

Solve this mini crossword with the clues provided below:

Across:

1. A local government body in India, typically consisting of elected representatives from a village or town. (7 letters)

2. India's first Mars Orbiter Mission, which was launched in 2013. (9 letters)

Down:

3. An organization that works to protect cultural and natural heritage around the world. (6 letters)

Mini Crossword with Answers: June 15, 2023

Check below the answers for the clues above for today's mini crossword.

Across:

1. Panchayat

2. Mangalyaan

Down:

3. UNESCO

