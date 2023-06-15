Do you love science? Do you also love crossword puzzles? Here is another Science crossword! This fun and educational puzzle is a great way to learn about different scientific concepts. Science crossword is a challenging puzzle that will test your knowledge of science. The puzzle contains clues that refer to different scientific terms and concepts. To solve the puzzle, you will need to use your knowledge of science to fill in the blanks.

Science crossword is a great way to learn about science in a fun and interactive way. Science crossword puzzles aid in improving your knowledge of science and critical thinking skills, challenge your brain while making learning fun.

Jagran Josh publishes an easy mini crossword puzzle every day!

How to solve crossword puzzles?

Start with the easy clues. Look for clues that are short, have a simple answer, or are related to a current event. These clues are usually easier to solve and can help you get started on the puzzle.

Use the clues to eliminate possible answers. Once you have solved a few clues, you can use the information you've learned to eliminate possible answers for other clues. Suppose, for example, if you know that a clue is for a 5-letter word that ends in "-ing," you can eliminate any answers that don't fit that description.

Science Crossword: June 15, 2023

Solve this mini crossword with the clues provided below:

Across:

1. Resources that will never run out. (9 letters)

2. The closest planet to the sun, it orbits the sun once every 88 days. (7 letters)

Down:

3. The black hole in the center of the iris that lets light enter the eye. (5 letters)

Also Read: Personality Test: How You Make Your Fist Tells About Your Secret Personality Traits

Also Read: Sleeping Personality Test: Your Sleeping Position Reveals These Personality Traits

Also Read: Phone Holding Personality Test: How you hold your phone reveals your hidden personality traits

Science Crossword with Answers: June 15, 2023

Check below the answers for the clues above for today's science crossword.

Across:

1. RENEWABLE

2. MERCURY

Down:

3. PUPIL

Also Read: Optical Illusion Challenge: Break the world record! Can you stop this spinning illusion in 10 seconds?

Also Read: Optical Illusion IQ Test: You have eagle eyes if you can spot the number 67 among 97's in 3 seconds!

Also Read: Optical Illusion IQ Test: You have eagle eyes if you can spot the number 808 among 888's in 3 seconds!