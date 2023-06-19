Mini crosswords a fun and challenging way to start your day. Play free online daily Crossword Puzzle game here on Jagran Josh. This daily Mini Crossword puzzle is perfect for people of all ages, plus it is a great way to improve your vocabulary and problem-solving skills.

Our mini crosswords are typically smaller than classic crosswords which makes them a good option for people who don't have a lot of time to solve a puzzle or who are new to crossword puzzles. Also, what truly sets our Mini Crossword apart is that we have included the answers right at the end of this article. No more frustration or waiting to check if you got all the answers correctly.

Give the Mini Crossword a try today! And don't forget to check back tomorrow for a new puzzle.

Jagran Josh publishes an easy mini crossword puzzle every day!

How to solve crossword puzzles?

Start with the easy clues. Look for clues that are short and have simple answers. These are usually the easiest clues to solve, and they can help you get started on the puzzle.

Use the clues to fill in the grid. As you solve clues, fill in the corresponding letters in the grid. This will help you to narrow down the possible answers for other clues.

If you get stuck on a clue, you can use a dictionary or thesaurus to help you find the answer.

Mini Crossword: June 19, 2023

Solve this mini crossword with the clues provided below:

Across:

1. A very bright object in space that is powered by a supermassive black hole. (6 letters)

3. A mosquito-borne illness. (6 letters)

Down:

2. Country that has the longest written constitution in the world. (5 letters)

Mini Crossword with Answers: June 19, 2023

Check the mini crossword answers below:

Across:

1. Quasar

3. Dengue

Down:

2. India

