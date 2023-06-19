Mini Crossword with Answers: June 19, 2023

How to solve crossword puzzles?

  • Start with the easy clues. Look for clues that are short and have simple answers. These are usually the easiest clues to solve, and they can help you get started on the puzzle.
  • Use the clues to fill in the grid. As you solve clues, fill in the corresponding letters in the grid. This will help you to narrow down the possible answers for other clues.
  • If you get stuck on a clue, you can use a dictionary or thesaurus to help you find the answer.

Mini Crossword: June 19, 2023

Solve this mini crossword with the clues provided below:

Across:

1. A very bright object in space that is powered by a supermassive black hole. (6 letters)

3. A mosquito-borne illness. (6 letters)

Down:

2. Country that has the longest written constitution in the world. (5 letters) 

Mini Crossword with Answers: June 19, 2023

Check the mini crossword answers below:

Mini Crossword Answers

Across:

1. Quasar

3. Dengue

Down:

2. India

