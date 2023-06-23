Mini Crossword with Answers: June 23, 2023

Mini Crossword: Solve easy crossword puzzles daily online on Jagran Josh. Follow the clues to solve the crossword. Learn new English words. Check your general awareness, static GK facts, science technology, etc with our free mini crossword puzzles!
Mini Crossword with Answers
Mini Crossword with Answers

The Jagran Josh Mini Crossword is a challenging way to keep your brain active while improving your vocabulary, learning new facts, and testing your general knowledge. Every day, a new puzzle is released with clues covering a wide range of topics, including English words, history, geography, science, technology, politics, business, economics, sports, and more.

The Mini Crossword is a fun and challenging way to spend a few minutes in a day. To solve the puzzle, you will need to scan the grid for clues that you are familiar with or that you think you can answer. Once you have filled in a few letters, you will be able to use those as hints to solve other words. If you get stuck, you can always use a dictionary or thesaurus to help you find the answer.

Solve a new mini crossword every day on Jagran Josh and learn new English words, general knowledge, and trivia!

Mini Crossword: June 23, 2023

Solve this mini crossword with the clues provided below:

Mini Crossword

Across:

2. Studying planets, stars, and galaxies. (9 letters)

Down:

1. Demarcation that separates Indian-controlled territory from Chinese-controlled territory. (3 letters)

3. Mohiniyattam is a classical dance form of which Indian state? (6 letters)

Also Read: How Are You Sitting? Your Sitting Style Reveals Your Personality

Also Read: Personality Test: How You Make Your Fist Tells About Your Secret Personality Traits

Also Read: Sleeping Personality Test: Your Sleeping Position Reveals These Personality Traits

Mini Crossword with Answers: June 23, 2023

Check the mini crossword answers below:


Mini Crossword Answers

Across:

2. Astronomy

Down:

1. LAC

3. Kerala

Also check: This Hidden Paintbrush Optical Illusion Is Going Viral! Only 2% High IQ People Spotted The Brush! Can You?

Also check: Spot The Hidden Black Cat In 5 Seconds, Only 2% Pass This Test!

Also check: Mini Crossword with Answers: June 22, 2023
Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Categories

    Next

    References

    1. printing it to make typesetting industry. dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled
    2. typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
    3. text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
    4. text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.entially
    5. dummy text of the text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.aplly
    6. mply dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing but also the leap typesetting industry.