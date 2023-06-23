The Jagran Josh Mini Crossword is a challenging way to keep your brain active while improving your vocabulary, learning new facts, and testing your general knowledge. Every day, a new puzzle is released with clues covering a wide range of topics, including English words, history, geography, science, technology, politics, business, economics, sports, and more.

The Mini Crossword is a fun and challenging way to spend a few minutes in a day. To solve the puzzle, you will need to scan the grid for clues that you are familiar with or that you think you can answer. Once you have filled in a few letters, you will be able to use those as hints to solve other words. If you get stuck, you can always use a dictionary or thesaurus to help you find the answer.

Solve a new mini crossword every day on Jagran Josh and learn new English words, general knowledge, and trivia!

Mini Crossword: June 23, 2023

Solve this mini crossword with the clues provided below:

Across:

2. Studying planets, stars, and galaxies. (9 letters)

Down:

1. Demarcation that separates Indian-controlled territory from Chinese-controlled territory. (3 letters)

3. Mohiniyattam is a classical dance form of which Indian state? (6 letters)

Mini Crossword with Answers: June 23, 2023

Check the mini crossword answers below:





Across:

2. Astronomy

Down:

1. LAC

3. Kerala

