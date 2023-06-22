Puzzle for testing your IQ: Did you know that every year, National Black Cat day is celebrated on October 27? Now, you know this interesting trivia. Well, here we another picture puzzle for cat lovers! There is a black cat hiding among these kitties. Can you spot the black cat within 5 seconds? Only 2% highly creative people pass this test!

This picture puzzle challenge will help you to assess your creative intelligence, brain-eye coordination, attention to details, and spatial-visual reasoning skills. If you are looking to enhance your problem-solving skills, develop your determination levels, and strengthen motor skills, then give this puzzle a try!

Picture Puzzle IQ Test: Spot the hidden black cat in 5 seconds, only 2% pass this test!

Here, we have a picture puzzle that only a smart brainy person (and a cat lover) can solve. Test your observation skills and creative intelligence with this picture puzzle. There is a black hidden among these kitties. Can you spot the hidden black cat in this picture?

Remember! You have only 5 seconds to find the cat.

Boost your IQ score, focus and attention span with this picture puzzle.

Your time starts now!

Did you spot the hidden black cat in 5 seconds?

Great work! This picture puzzle requires focus, strong attention span, patience, and concentration, and you seem to have all of these because you solved this puzzle. You are also good at working under deadlines and time limits. You are able to handle pressure while tackling challenges.

Find The Cat Picture Puzzle Answer

However, If you are still looking for the hidden black cat in this puzzle, then we have circled the answer in yellow below.

