Spot The Paintbrush In 5 Secs Before The Big Cat Wakes Up, Only 2% Pass This Test!

There is a paintbrush hidden very creatively in this picture. This optical illusion will blow your mind. The paintbrush is so beautifully camouflaged in this illusion picture. This optical illusion is surely to deceive your vision. After solving this illusion, you will notice how optical illusions use patterns to create tricky images.

This challenging optical illusion will require excellent pattern recognition skills and powerful visual perception, just like of an artist. If you can find the paintbrush hidden so intelligently in this optical illusion, you surely are among the 2% high IQ people in this world.

But the challenge is not only to spot the paintbrush. You can see a big cat is asleep on the tree trunk and may wake up anytime.

In this optical illusion, you have only 5 seconds to spot the paintbrush!

SHARE this optical illusion challenge with your family, friends, and colleagues. See if they can spot the hidden paintbrush within 5 seconds before the big cat wakes up!

Here, in this illusion drawing, we can see a cheetah is enjoying nap time. This big cat is sprawled very comfortably over the tree trunk.

However, there is one paintbrush hidden somewhere in this optical illusion. You just have to be highly intelligent and creative to spot the paintbrush hidden in this tricky optical illusion.

Look at the picture carefully. Observe all the tiny details, the paintbrush is camouflaged artistically.

Hurry up! The big cat can wake up any moment. You have 5 seconds!

Test your IQ and visual perception with this optical illusion.

Your time starts now…

1 second..

2 seconds..

3 seconds..

4 seconds..

5 seconds..

Did you spot the hidden paintbrush in this optical illusion in 5 seconds?

Bravo! You are highly intelligent and bursting with creative ideas. Studies have revealed that people with higher IQ can solve optical illusions quickly and smartly as their brain is able to focus on the tiny details, no matter how cleverly they may have been camouflaged in an image. Apart from high IQ, you also have exceptional observation skills, concentration power, analytical skills, creativity, and attention to details.

Optical Illusion Hidden Objects Answer

However, if you are still looking for the hidden paintbrush in this optical illusion. Do not worry, we have circled the answer below. If you notice carefully, the paintbrush has been cleverly camouflaged in the tree trunk on the left.

Did you enjoy this optical illusion?

