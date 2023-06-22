Mini Crossword with Answers: June 22, 2023

The Jagran Josh Mini Crossword is a fun and challenging way to improve your vocabulary, learn new facts, and test your general knowledge. Each day, a new puzzle is released with clues covering a wide range of topics, including English words, history, geography, science, technology, politics, business, economics, sports, and more.

To solve the Mini Crossword, you will need to scan the grid for clues that you are familiar with or that you think you can answer. Once you have filled in a few letters, you will be able to use those as hints to solve other words. If you get stuck, you can always use a dictionary or thesaurus to help you find the answer.

Solve a new mini crossword every day on Jagran Josh and learn new English words, general knowledge, and trivia!

Mini Crossword: June 22, 2023

 Solve this mini crossword with the clues provided below:

Mini Crossword

Across:

1. A group of two or more atoms held together by chemical bonds. (9 letters)

3. The act of delaying or postponing something. (15 letters)

Down:

2. International _____ day observed on June 23 every year to celebrate sports. (7 letters)

Mini Crossword with Answers: June 22, 2023

Check the mini crossword answers below:

crossword answers todayAcross:

1. Molecule

3. Procrastination

Down:

2. Olympic

