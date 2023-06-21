Solve a new mini crossword every day on Jagran Josh. Learn new English words, general knowledge/GK facts, India and world’s history, geography, art & culture, science and technology, politics, business, economics, sports, etc.

Begin by scanning the crossword grid for any clues that are relatively easy to solve or that you are confident about the answers. By solving these clues, you will be able to fill in a few letters, which can provide valuable hints for intersecting words. If you get stuck on a clue, you can use a dictionary or thesaurus to help you find the answer.

Grab a pen and paper, give the Mini Crossword a try today! And don't forget to check back tomorrow for a new puzzle.

Jagran Josh publishes an easy mini crossword puzzle every day!

Mini Crossword: June 21, 2023

Solve this mini crossword with the clues provided below:

Across:

1. A legislature with two houses. (9 letters)

3. Gandhi's philosophy of non-violence. (6 letters)

Down:

2. A chemical element with the symbol Na and atomic number 11. (5 letters)

Mini Crossword with Answers: June 21, 2023

Check the mini crossword answers below:

Across:

1. Bicameral

3. Ahimsa

Down:

2. Sodium

