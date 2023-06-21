Mini Crossword with Answers: June 21, 2023

Mini Crossword: June 21, 2023 Crossword

Solve this mini crossword with the clues provided below:

Across:

1. A legislature with two houses. (9 letters)

3. Gandhi's philosophy of non-violence. (6 letters)

Down:

2. A chemical element with the symbol Na and atomic number 11. (5 letters)

Check the mini crossword answers below:

Mini crossword answers today

Across:

1. Bicameral

3. Ahimsa

Down:

2. Sodium

