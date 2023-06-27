The Jagran Josh Mini Crossword covers a varied range of topics including general awareness, static GK, English vocabulary, India and world history, geography, science and technology, polity, economy, sports, and more. Learn new facts and words every day.

Each day, a new mini crossword puzzle is released with clues. To solve the puzzle, follow the clues provided and fill in the grid with the correct word. Once you fill in a word or two, you will be able to gather hints to solve other words. If you get stuck, you can always use a dictionary or thesaurus to help you find the answer.

Solve a new mini crossword every day on Jagran Josh and learn new English words, general knowledge, and trivia!

Mini Crossword: June 27, 2023

Solve this mini crossword with the clues provided below:

Across:

2. The chemical formula H2 stands for _______. (8 letters)

3. The rate of increase in prices over a given period of time. (9 letters)

Down:

1. An imaginary line that divides the Earth into two equal halves. (7 letters)

Also Read: Personality Test: Your Foot Shape Reveals Your Hidden Personality Traits

Also check: Personality Test: Your Sleeping Position Reveals Your Hidden Personality Traits

Also Read: Personality Test: Your Sitting Position Reveals Your Hidden Personality Traits

Mini Crossword with Answers: June 27, 2023

Check the mini crossword answers below:

Across:

2. Hydrogen

3. Inflation

Down:

1. Equator

Also check: Only 1% People With Super Vision Can Find The Cat In This Optical Illusion In 5 Seconds!

Also check: IQ Test: Can You Find 11 Squares In This Tricky Puzzle In 11 Seconds?

Also check: Mini Crossword with Answers: June 26, 2023