The Jagran Josh Mini Crossword will help you to improve your English vocabulary, learn facts, and test your general knowledge from a wide range of topics, including English words, history, geography, science, technology, politics, business, economics, sports, and more.

Each day, a new puzzle is released with clues. To solve the Mini Crossword puzzle, you will have to refer to the clues provided and fill in the grid with the correct answer. It will get easier to solve other words once you have filled in a few words, In case you get stuck, you can always use a dictionary or thesaurus to help you find the answer.

Solve a new mini crossword every day on Jagran Josh and learn new English words, general knowledge, and trivia!

Mini Crossword: June 26, 2023

Solve this mini crossword with the clues provided below:

Across:

2. A machine that converts the energy of moving water into electricity. (7 letters)

3. Having more than one possible meaning. (12 letters)

Down:

1. An optical illusion in the desert. (6 letters)

Mini Crossword with Answers: June 26, 2023

Check the mini crossword answers below:

2. Turbine

3. Ambiguous

1. Mirage

