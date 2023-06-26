IQ Test: Can You Find 11 Squares In This Tricky Puzzle In 11 Seconds?

Puzzle for testing your IQ: There are 11 squares in this puzzle... can you find them all? Claims tell that only high IQ people can solve this puzzle challenge. Are you a sharp thinker? Do you have a super vision to find all the squares in this puzzle? Picture puzzles are an exciting way to test your intelligence and genius level. This box puzzle is one such mind-blowing puzzle that will push the limits of your brain.

Solving a picture puzzle daily also helps you to exercise your brain muscles and make you mentally sharp. They are beneficial in strengthening your visual sharpness, concentration, memory, and creativity. Studies show that puzzles also aid in reinforcing the connections between your brain cells and also form new ones which are beneficial in improving your short-term memory. Puzzles can enhance your skills which are required in many areas of life, such as driving, reading, and working.

SHARE this picture puzzle with your friends and family. Challenge them to find all 11 squares in 11 seconds!

Picture Puzzle IQ Test: Do You Have Super Vision To Find 11 Squares In This Tricky Puzzle In 11 Seconds?

Image: Bright Side

Here, we have a picture puzzle that shows squares overlapping each other. There is pink, dark green, light green, light blue and dark blue coloured squares. At first, it seems like an easy geometrical figure with 5 squares clearly evident.

But there are 11 squares in this image. Can you spot them all?

Claims tell that only high IQ people can find all the squares quickly in 11 seconds.

Look at the image above carefully to spot all 11 squares before time runs out!

You have only 11 seconds.

Your time starts now!

We have provided the answer below. Scroll down only after solving the puzzle.

Also Read: Personality Test: Your Foot Shape Reveals Your Hidden Personality Traits

Also check: Personality Test: Your Sleeping Position Reveals Your Hidden Personality Traits

Also Read: Personality Test: Your Sitting Position Reveals Your Hidden Personality Traits

Did you find all 11 squares in 11 seconds?

Great work!

You have good lateral thinking which means you have the ability to solve complex problems that may challenge your logical and deductive reasoning. In simple terms, you are able to take a creative approach to solving problems.

Also check: Only 1% Smartest Can Find The Mother Of This Child In 5 Secs!

Also check: Are You Among The 1% Powerful? Take This Batman Wolverine Optical Illusion Test To Know!

Box Puzzle Answer

However, If you are still finding all the squares in this puzzle, then we have provided the answer below. There are a total of 11 squares in this image. There are 5 medium squares, 5 small squares, and 1 big square.

Check out tricky picture puzzles on Jagran Josh that test your IQ, attention to detail, concentration and brain power.

Also check: Find The Real Father Of The Child In 5 Secs, Only 1% Pass This Test!

Also check: Spot Two Hidden Cats In 5 Seconds, Only 2% Pass This Optical Illusion Challenge!

Also check: Picture Puzzle IQ Test: Spot The Treasure In 8 Seconds, Only 2% Can Find It!