Puzzle IQ Test: Only 2% Sharpest Pirates Eye Can Spot The Treasure In 8 Seconds! Can You?

Puzzle for testing your IQ: The treasure is here somewhere... can you find it? This 8-second eye test is a challenge for the visually sharp. See if you can spot the treasure before time runs out! Take the challenge to test your visual acuity and concentration.

Studies reveal that picture puzzle brain teasers require you to focus on the details of an image and to pay attention to even the smallest clues to improve your visual acuity and concentration, which can be beneficial in many areas of life, such as driving, reading, and working. This picture puzzle brain teaser will help to improve your memory and learning, boost creativity and problem-solving skills, reduce stress and anxiety, and relieve boredom.

Picture Puzzle IQ Test: Only 2% of Sharpest Pirates Eye Can Spot The Treasure In 8 Seconds!

Image: Brightside

Here, we have a picture puzzle that shows a picture of the underwater. Several fishes and squids are swimming across in sea. There are two crabs sitting on the rocks. An octopus also seems to be having a lazy time resting on the sea floor. There is also a treasure somewhere hidden in this picture.

The treasure is a small golden chest, and it is very well hidden. Claims tell that only 2% of people with vision like a pirate can spot the treasure within 8 seconds.

Can you spot the treasure in 8 seconds? Only the keenest eyes will find the hidden bounty in this fun and challenging eye test.

This puzzle will test your visual acuity and concentration.

Look at the image above carefully before time runs out!

You have only 8 seconds!

Your time starts now!

We have provided the answer below. Scroll down only after solving the puzzle.

Did you spot the treasure in 8 seconds?

Great work!

If you spotted treasure, you are intelligent, resourceful, and persistent. You are able to see patterns and details that others might miss. You are able to understand complex maps and charts. You are also able to make sense of historical records and legends.

You are not easily discouraged. You are willing to keep searching, even against the odds. You are also able to think outside the box and come up with creative solutions. And you are not afraid to put in the hard work.

Spot Hidden Treasure Puzzle Answer

However, If you are still guessing where is the treasure hidden in this puzzle, then we have provided the answer below.

Check out tricky picture puzzles on Jagran Josh that test your IQ, attention to detail, concentration and brain power.

