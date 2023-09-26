[Updated] Mitchell Starc Stats 2023: Total Runs, Centuries and Wickets in All Format
Mitchell Starc Stats 2023: Australia is one of the most dominant cricket teams in the world and all credit goes to its amazing players. The country has produced multiple cricket legends over the years and won the prestigious ICC Cricket World Cup a record five times.
The last time Australia won the title in 2015, Mitchell Starc was the most valuable player. His impeccable bowling helped Australia dominate the tournament, and Starc has continued to impress with his bowling skills since.
Starc is known for his high speed and ability to generate reverse swing. He is also one of Australia’s leading wicket-takers and a future hall of famer as a bowler.
Today, we take a look at Mitchell Starc’s records and achievements over the course of his remarkable career.
Related:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Schedule
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Tickets
ICC World Cup 2023 All Team Squads
Mitchell Starc Stats and Key Achievements
Mitchell Starc is often considered the best fast bowler of the modern era. He is particularly skilled in ODI games and is one of the few players with a 10-wicket haul in test cricket. Starc’s line, range and speed cause trouble for even the best batsmen in the world. He has amassed 625 wickets in international cricket, 333 in Tests, 219 in ODI and 73 in T20.
Bowling Stats
|
Format
|
Test
|
ODI
|
T20I
|
Match
|
82
|
110
|
58
|
Innings
|
156
|
110
|
58
|
Balls
|
16242
|
5676
|
1314
|
Runs
|
9193
|
4839
|
1673
|
Wickets
|
333
|
219
|
73
|
BBI
|
6/50
|
6/28
|
4/20
|
BBM
|
11/94
|
6/28
|
4/20
|
Average
|
27.6
|
22.09
|
22.91
|
Economy
|
3.39
|
5.11
|
7.63
|
Strike Rate
|
48.7
|
25.9
|
18
|
4 wicket hauls
|
18
|
12
|
1
|
5 wicket haul
|
14
|
9
|
0
|
10-wicket haul
|
2
|
0
|
0
Mitchell Starc ODI World Cup Stats 2023
Mitchell Starc has played in two World Cups and was instrumental in Australia’s 2015 title win. In just 18 games, Starc has taken 49 wickets at an economy rate of 4.65. You can check out the World Cup statistics of Mitchell Starc below.
|
Bowling Stats
|
Overs
|
156.1
|
Balls
|
937
|
Maidens
|
8
|
Runs Conceded
|
726
|
Wickets
|
49
|
Average
|
14.82
|
4 Wickets in Innings
|
6
|
Best
|
6/28
|
Economy Rate
|
4.65
|
Strike Rate
|
19.12
|
Batting and Fielding
|
Innings
|
11
|
Not Outs
|
3
|
Aggregate
|
68
|
Highest Score
|
29
|
Average
|
8.50
|
50s
|
0
|
100s
|
0
|
Ducks
|
3
|
Scoring Rate
|
86.08
|
Opened Batting
|
0
|
Catches
|
8
Mitchell Starc Total Runs
Mitchell Starc is a low-order batsman and can act as a finisher as a last resort.
|
FORMAT
|
Test
|
ODI
|
T20I
|
Match
|
55
|
75
|
50
|
Inning
|
78
|
47
|
23
|
Not Out
|
11
|
15
|
11
|
Runs
|
1100
|
324
|
116
|
Highest Score
|
63
|
36
|
21
|
Average
|
16.41
|
10.12
|
9.66
|
Balls Faced
|
2599
|
438
|
94
|
Strike Rate
|
42.32
|
73.97
|
123.4
|
100s
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
50s
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
Fours
|
107
|
23
|
6
|
Sixes
|
25
|
5
|
6
|
Catch
|
29
|
19
|
15
Mitchell Starc Number of Catches in All Format
Mitchell Starc has taken 63 total catches in International Cricket.