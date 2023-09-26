[Updated] Mitchell Starc Stats 2023: Total Runs, Centuries and Wickets in All Format

Mitchell Starc Stats 2023: Australia is one of the most dominant cricket teams in the world and all credit goes to its amazing players. The country has produced multiple cricket legends over the years and won the prestigious ICC Cricket World Cup a record five times.

The last time Australia won the title in 2015, Mitchell Starc was the most valuable player. His impeccable bowling helped Australia dominate the tournament, and Starc has continued to impress with his bowling skills since.

Starc is known for his high speed and ability to generate reverse swing. He is also one of Australia’s leading wicket-takers and a future hall of famer as a bowler.

Today, we take a look at Mitchell Starc’s records and achievements over the course of his remarkable career.

Mitchell Starc Stats and Key Achievements

Mitchell Starc is often considered the best fast bowler of the modern era. He is particularly skilled in ODI games and is one of the few players with a 10-wicket haul in test cricket. Starc’s line, range and speed cause trouble for even the best batsmen in the world. He has amassed 625 wickets in international cricket, 333 in Tests, 219 in ODI and 73 in T20.

Bowling Stats

Format Test ODI T20I Match 82 110 58 Innings 156 110 58 Balls 16242 5676 1314 Runs 9193 4839 1673 Wickets 333 219 73 BBI 6/50 6/28 4/20 BBM 11/94 6/28 4/20 Average 27.6 22.09 22.91 Economy 3.39 5.11 7.63 Strike Rate 48.7 25.9 18 4 wicket hauls 18 12 1 5 wicket haul 14 9 0 10-wicket haul 2 0 0

Mitchell Starc ODI World Cup Stats 2023

Mitchell Starc has played in two World Cups and was instrumental in Australia’s 2015 title win. In just 18 games, Starc has taken 49 wickets at an economy rate of 4.65. You can check out the World Cup statistics of Mitchell Starc below.

Bowling Stats Overs 156.1 Balls 937 Maidens 8 Runs Conceded 726 Wickets 49 Average 14.82 4 Wickets in Innings 6 Best 6/28 Economy Rate 4.65 Strike Rate 19.12

Batting and Fielding Innings 11 Not Outs 3 Aggregate 68 Highest Score 29 Average 8.50 50s 0 100s 0 Ducks 3 Scoring Rate 86.08 Opened Batting 0 Catches 8

Mitchell Starc Total Runs

Mitchell Starc is a low-order batsman and can act as a finisher as a last resort.

FORMAT Test ODI T20I Match 55 75 50 Inning 78 47 23 Not Out 11 15 11 Runs 1100 324 116 Highest Score 63 36 21 Average 16.41 10.12 9.66 Balls Faced 2599 438 94 Strike Rate 42.32 73.97 123.4 100s 0 0 0 50s 2 0 0 Fours 107 23 6 Sixes 25 5 6 Catch 29 19 15

Mitchell Starc Number of Catches in All Format

Mitchell Starc has taken 63 total catches in International Cricket.