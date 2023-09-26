[Updated] Mitchell Starc Stats 2023: Total Runs, Centuries and Wickets in All Format

All Mitchell Starc records: Check the key highlights of Australian bowler Mitchell Starc's career, key achievements, stats and records in International Cricket and the 2023 World Cup.

Mitchell Starc Stats 2023: Australia is one of the most dominant cricket teams in the world and all credit goes to its amazing players. The country has produced multiple cricket legends over the years and won the prestigious ICC Cricket World Cup a record five times.

The last time Australia won the title in 2015, Mitchell Starc was the most valuable player. His impeccable bowling helped Australia dominate the tournament, and Starc has continued to impress with his bowling skills since. 

Starc is known for his high speed and ability to generate reverse swing. He is also one of Australia’s leading wicket-takers and a future hall of famer as a bowler.

Today, we take a look at Mitchell Starc’s records and achievements over the course of his remarkable career.

Mitchell Starc Stats and Key Achievements

Mitchell Starc is often considered the best fast bowler of the modern era. He is particularly skilled in ODI games and is one of the few players with a 10-wicket haul in test cricket. Starc’s line, range and speed cause trouble for even the best batsmen in the world.  He has amassed 625 wickets in international cricket, 333 in Tests, 219 in ODI and 73 in T20.

Bowling Stats

Format

Test

ODI

T20I

Match

82

110

58

Innings

156

110

58

Balls

16242

5676

1314

Runs

9193

4839

1673

Wickets

333

219

73

BBI

6/50

6/28

4/20

BBM

11/94

6/28

4/20

Average

27.6

22.09

22.91

Economy

3.39

5.11

7.63

Strike Rate

48.7

25.9

18

4 wicket hauls

18

12

1

5 wicket haul

14

9

0

10-wicket haul

2

0

0

Mitchell Starc ODI World Cup Stats 2023

Mitchell Starc has played in two World Cups and was instrumental in Australia’s 2015 title win. In just 18 games, Starc has taken 49 wickets at an economy rate of 4.65. You can check out the World Cup statistics of Mitchell Starc below.

Bowling Stats

Overs

156.1

Balls

937

Maidens

8

Runs Conceded

726

Wickets

49

Average

14.82

4 Wickets in Innings

6

Best

6/28

Economy Rate

4.65

Strike Rate

19.12

 

Batting and Fielding

Innings

11

Not Outs

3

Aggregate

68

Highest Score

29

Average

8.50

50s

0

100s

0

Ducks

3

Scoring Rate

86.08

Opened Batting

0

Catches

8

Mitchell Starc Total Runs

Mitchell Starc is a low-order batsman and can act as a finisher as a last resort.

FORMAT

Test

ODI

T20I

Match

55

75

50

Inning

78

47

23

Not Out

11

15

11

Runs

1100

324

116

Highest Score

63

36

21

Average

16.41

10.12

9.66

Balls Faced

2599

438

94

Strike Rate

42.32

73.97

123.4

100s

0

0

0

50s

2

0

0

Fours

107

23

6

Sixes

25

5

6

Catch

29

19

15

Mitchell Starc Number of Catches in All Format

Mitchell Starc has taken 63 total catches in International Cricket.
