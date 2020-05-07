What is Monoclonal Antibody to help against novel Coronavirus?

Monoclonal Antibody for COVID-19 treatment: According to Israeli Defence Minister Naftali Bennett, Biological Research Institute scientist has made a "significant breakthrough" and develops an antibody to the novel coronavirus. It is believed that it could be used to develop treatments against COVID-19 virus. Though, it is also warned that medication was still at least several months away.

Further, it is stated that this development would not be useful in the creation of a vaccine, but a forward move that is a drug treatment for those who have already contracted the disease. The antibody still has not been tested outside of a Petri dish.

About the Research

As discussed above the Israel Institute for Biological Research (IIBR), has completed a groundbreaking scientific development by generating an antibody that neutralises the coronavirus (SARS-COV-2).

The three key parameters are as follows:

1. The antibody is monoclonal, new and refined and will not cause complications for patients. As it contains an exceptionally low proportion of harmful proteins.

2. Finding an antibody that destroys the virus. That is the antibody is able to neutralise the coronavirus.

3. Specifically, the antibody was tested on the aggressive coronavirus.

It is said that IIBR is the first institution to achieve a scientific breakthrough that meets all three of the aforementioned parameters simultaneously.

Even the significance of the development is noted by the Prof Shuki Shemer, the head of Israel's Assuta Medical Center and former director-general of the Health Ministry. He told that they have produced an antibody that neutralises the virus but there is still a long way to go in terms of testing and approval.

Bennett's official statement is that "in the next stage, researchers will approach international companies to produce the antibody on a commercial scale".

What are the antibodies?

An antibody is a protein. It is produced by the immune system of the body in response to antigens, which are harmful substances. Antigens can be bacteria, fungi, parasites, viruses, chemicals, and other substances. The immune system of the body identifies it as a foreign substance. Antibodies are naturally produced by the body immune system. Scientists can produce the antibodies in the lab to enhance the action of the immune system and are known as man-made antibodies that act against proteins and attack normal tissues in an individual with autoimmune disorders.

Now let us study about Monoclonal antibody

It is a man-made antibody that is produced from cloned immune cells, and the identical monoclonal antibody produced binds to one type of antigen. Monoclonal antibodies are produced in a laboratory and serve as substitute antibodies that can restore, enhance the immune system's attack on unhealthy cells. They bind antigens that are generally more numerous on the surface of the unhealthy cells than healthy cells. Also, we can say that monoclonal antibodies act like immunotherapy because they make the immune system respond better to allow the body to find and attack unhealthy cells more effectively.

Therefore, we can say that monoclonal antibodies are man-made proteins that act like human antibodies in the immune system.

Various countries are doing clinical research on the vaccine to fight against COVID-19. One such is Plasma Therapy that has also shown some promising results. But, yet to discover more. Hopefully, Israel’s IIBR monoclonal antibody can be an answer for treating COVID-19 patients.

