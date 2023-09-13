Top 10 Most Runs by Indian Players in All Formats (Test, ODI and T20)

Indian Batsmen With Most Runs: Check the list of Indian players who have scored the most runs in international cricket in all formats - One-Day International, Test and Twenty20.
Most Runs by Indian Players in Cricket: One of the most popular sports in the world is cricket. The game originated centuries ago in England and was introduced to other countries during the colonial era. Cricket is now especially beloved in many former British colonies like New Zealand, Australia and India.

It’s become a global sport that’s viewed by billions of people across the globe. However, India remains cricket’s most ardent proponent.

Cricket is loved and followed like a religion in India; and skillwise too, the country has produced some of the greatest cricketers of all time, like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli. From world-class bowlers to incredible batsmen, India has no dearth of cricket stars.

Many Indian players hold unbreakable cricket records in both batting and bowling. Today, we take a look at the Indian players with the most runs in cricket across all formats (ODI, Test and T20).

Most Runs By Indian Players in Cricket (ODI, Test, T20)

Most Runs By Indian Players

Rank

Player Name

Matches

Innings

Runs

Highest Score

Centuries

Span

1

Sachin Tendulkar

664

782

34357

248*

100

1989-2013

2

Virat Kohli

505

562

25711

254*

77

2008-2023

3

Rahul Dravid

504

599

24064

270

48

1996-2012

4

Sourav Ganguly

421

485

18433

239

38

1992-2008

5

Rohit Sharma

448

469

17561

264

44

2007-2023

6

MS Dhoni

535

523

17092

224

15

2004-2019

7

Virender Sehwag

363

431

16892

319

38

1999-2013

8

Mohammad Azharuddin

433

455

15593

199

29

1984-2000

9

Sunil Gavaskar

233

316

13214

236*

35

1971-1987

10

Yuvraj Singh

399

388

11686

169

17

2000-2017

11

VVS Laxman

220

308

11119

281

23

1996-2012

12

Shikhar Dhawan

269

288

10867

190

24

2010-2022

13

Dilip Vengsarkar

245

305

10376

166

18

1976-1992

14

Gautam Gambhir

242

283

10324

206

20

2003-2016

15

N Kapil Dev

356

382

9031

175*

9

1978-1994

16

Ajinkya Rahane

195

251

8414

188

15

2011-2023

17

Sunil Raina

322

291

7988

120

7

2005-2018

18

Navjot Sidhu

187

205

7615

201

15

1983-1999

19

Cheteshwar Pujara

108

181

7246

206*

19

2010-2023

20

KL Rahul

175

203

7043

199

15

2014-2023

21

Ravi Shastri

230

249

6938

206

15

1981-1992

22

Gundappa Viswanath

116

178

6519

222

14

1969-1983

23

Mohinder Amarnath

154

188

6302

138

13

1969-1989

24

Kris Srikkanth

189

217

6153

123

6

1981-1992

25

Ajay Jadeja

211

203

5935

119

6

1992-2000

 
