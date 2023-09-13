Top 10 Most Runs by Indian Players in All Formats (Test, ODI and T20)

Most Runs by Indian Players in Cricket: One of the most popular sports in the world is cricket. The game originated centuries ago in England and was introduced to other countries during the colonial era. Cricket is now especially beloved in many former British colonies like New Zealand, Australia and India.

It’s become a global sport that’s viewed by billions of people across the globe. However, India remains cricket’s most ardent proponent.

Cricket is loved and followed like a religion in India; and skillwise too, the country has produced some of the greatest cricketers of all time, like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli. From world-class bowlers to incredible batsmen, India has no dearth of cricket stars.

Many Indian players hold unbreakable cricket records in both batting and bowling. Today, we take a look at the Indian players with the most runs in cricket across all formats (ODI, Test and T20).

Most Runs By Indian Players in Cricket (ODI, Test, T20)