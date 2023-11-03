Most Runs In Successful Run-Chase In ODI Cricket

Most Runs In Successful Run-Chases In ODI Cricket: There is a significant difference between batting first and chasing a target in cricket. There’s much more pressure on the batsman during a chase, especially when targets are big.

Yet, there are players who thrive under pressure and excel while chasing targets. Batting in the second innings is more stressful in the 50-over One-Day International format as the player has to maintain the net run rate, rotate the strikes and stay on the pitch for as long as possible before shifting gears.

Preserving wickets is important in ODIs. But all the hard work will go to waste if the team loses the game. The run-chase has to be successful as well.

Today, we take a look at the players who have scored the most runs in a successful run chase in ODI cricket. These players can be considered the best finishers and chasers in cricket history.

Rank Player Runs Innings 1 Virat Kohli 5786 96 2 Sachin Tendulkar 5490 124 3 Rohit Sharma 4294 93 4 Ricky Ponting 4186 104 5 Jacques Kallis 3950 100 6 Adam Gilchrist 3750 90 7 Sanath Jayasuriya 3633 103 8 Brian Lara 3498 78 9 Desmond Haynes 3321 91 10 Sourav Ganguly 3289 73

#1 Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is called the “master of chase” and for good reason. He has led India to comeback wins many times under difficult conditions. In fact, only once has India lost a match when Virat Kohli has remained not out in a run chase. As long as Kohli is playing, an entire nation’s hopes of winning a match are present. Kohli has amassed 5786 runs in 96 innings while chasing a target.

#2 Sachin Tendulkar

Before Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar was called the “chase master” for his affinity for leading India to wins during tough chase scenarios. Tendulkar was a prolific opener who could also serve as an explosive finisher once he got comfortable on the pitch. In 124 innings of chasing a run total, Tendulkar scored 5490 runs.

#3 Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma is one of the most explosive batsmen of the era and is known for his six-hitting abilities. He is an opener and often provides a confidence-boosting fast start to the team. Sharma also performs well during run-chases and has made 4294 runs in 93 innings while batting in the second innings.