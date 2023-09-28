Most Runs in ODI: Check Top 10 Batsmen with Highest Runs in One Day Matches

Batsmen With Most Runs in ODI: Check here the list of highest run scorers in ODI cricket from veterans Sachin Tendulkar and Ricky Ponting to Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.
Most Runs in ODI Cricket: Cricket is among the most-watched and beloved sports in the world, especially in Southeast Asia. Countries like India, Pakistan and Bangladesh worship cricket.

The game originated in England a few centuries ago and spread to British colonies like the West Indies, India, South Africa and Australia. Cricket used to be played as a gentleman’s game, and a typical match lasted almost a week.

However, cricket has become immensely more exciting and action-packed since the introduction of the limited limited-overs format. Now, games can be completed in a day or even a few hours. The most popular limited-overs cricket format is the One-Day International (ODI).

As the name suggests, a typical ODI game is finished within a day and also allows players to flex their skills without sacrificing the entertainment of fans. The most exciting aspect of a cricket match is the batting, and almost all the fans love to see their favourite batsmen hit the ball across the stands.

Today, we’ll take a look at the highest run scorers in ODI cricket.

Players With Most Runs in ODI Cricket

#1 Sachin Tendulkar

#2 Kumar Sangakkara

#3 Ricky Ponting

#4 Sanath Jayasuriya

#5 Virat Kohli

Position

Player

Runs

Match

Innings

Highest Score

Span

1

SR Tendulkar (India)

18426

463

452

200*

1989-2012

2

KC Sangakkara (Sri Lanka)

14234

404

380

169

2000-2015

3

RT Ponting (Australia)

13704

375

365

164

1995-2012

4

ST Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka)

13430

445

433

189

1989-2011

5

V Kohli (India)

13083

281

269

183

2008-2023

6

DPMD Jayawardene (Sri Lanka)

12650

448

418

144

1998-2015

7

Inzamam-ul-Haq (Pakistan)

11739

378

350

137*

1991-2007

8

JH Kallis (South Africa)

11579

328

314

139

1996-2014

9

SC Ganguly (India)

11363

311

300

183

1992-2007

10

R Dravid (India)

10889

344

318

153

1996-2011

11

MS Dhoni (India)

10773

350

297

183*

2004-2019

12

CH Gayle (West Indies)

10480

301

294

215

1999-2019

13

BC Lara (West Indies)

10405

299

289

169

1990-2007

14

TM Dilshan (Sri Lanka)

10290

330

303

161*

1999-2016

15

RG Sharma (India)

10112

251

243

264

2007-2023

16

Mohammad Yousuf (Pakistan)

9720

288

273

141*

1998-2010

17

AC Gilchrist (Australia)

9619

287

279

172

1996-2008

18

AB de Villiers (South Africa)

9577

228

218

176

2005-2018

19

M Azharuddin (India)

9378

334

308

153*

1985-2000

20

PA de Silva (Sri Lanka)

9284

308

296

145

1984-2003

21

Saeed Anwar (Pakistan)

8824

247

244

194

1989-2003

22

S Chanderpaul (West Indies)

8778

268

251

150

1994-2011

23

Yuvraj Singh (India)

8701

304

278

150

2000-2017

24

DL Haynes (West Indies)

8648

238

237

152*

1978-1994

25

LRPL Taylor (New Zealand)

8607

236

220

181*

2006-2022

26

MS Atapattu (Sri Lanka)

8529

268

259

132*

1990-2007

27

ME Waugh (Australia)

8500

244

236

173

1988-2002

28

Tamim Iqbal (Bangladesh)

8357

243

240

158

2007-2023

29

V Sehwag (India)

8273

251

245

219

1999-2013

30

HM Amla (South Africa)

8113

181

178

159

2008-2019

31

HH Gibbs (South Africa)

8094

248

240

175

1996-2010

32

Shahid Afridi (Pakistan)

8064

398

369

124

1996-2015

33

SP Fleming (New Zealand)

8037

280

269

134*

1994-2007

34

MJ Clarke (Australia)

7981

245

223

130

2003-2015

35

EJG Morgan (England)

7701

248

230

148

2006-2022

36

SR Waugh (Australia)

7569

325

288

120*

1986-2002

37

Shoaib Malik (Pakistan)

7534

287

258

143

1999-2019

38

A Ranatunga (Sri Lanka)

7456

269

255

131*

1982-1999

39

Mushfiqur Rahim (Bangladesh)

7406

256

239

144

2006-2023

40

Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh)

7384

240

227

134*

2006-2023

41

Javed Miandad (Pakistan)

7381

233

218

119*

1975-1996

42

MJ Guptill (New Zealand)

7346

198

195

237*

2009-2022

43

Younis Khan (Pakistan)

7249

265

255

144

2000-2015

44

Saleem Malik (Pakistan)

7170

283

256

102

1982-1999

45

NJ Astle (New Zealand)

7090

223

217

145*

1995-2007

46

GC Smith (South Africa)

6989

197

194

141

2002-2013

47

WU Tharanga (Sri Lanka)

6951

235

223

174*

2005-2019

48

MG Bevan (Australia)

6912

232

196

108*

1994-2004

49

G Kirsten (South Africa)

6798

185

185

188*

1993-2003

50

S Dhawan (India)

6793

167

164

143

2010-2022

 
