Most Runs in ODI: Check Top 10 Batsmen with Highest Runs in One Day Matches
Most Runs in ODI Cricket: Cricket is among the most-watched and beloved sports in the world, especially in Southeast Asia. Countries like India, Pakistan and Bangladesh worship cricket.
The game originated in England a few centuries ago and spread to British colonies like the West Indies, India, South Africa and Australia. Cricket used to be played as a gentleman’s game, and a typical match lasted almost a week.
However, cricket has become immensely more exciting and action-packed since the introduction of the limited limited-overs format. Now, games can be completed in a day or even a few hours. The most popular limited-overs cricket format is the One-Day International (ODI).
As the name suggests, a typical ODI game is finished within a day and also allows players to flex their skills without sacrificing the entertainment of fans. The most exciting aspect of a cricket match is the batting, and almost all the fans love to see their favourite batsmen hit the ball across the stands.
Today, we’ll take a look at the highest run scorers in ODI cricket.
Players With Most Runs in ODI Cricket
#1 Sachin Tendulkar
#2 Kumar Sangakkara
#3 Ricky Ponting
#4 Sanath Jayasuriya
#5 Virat Kohli
|
Position
|
Player
|
Runs
|
Match
|
Innings
|
Highest Score
|
Span
|
1
|
SR Tendulkar (India)
|
18426
|
463
|
452
|
200*
|
1989-2012
|
2
|
KC Sangakkara (Sri Lanka)
|
14234
|
404
|
380
|
169
|
2000-2015
|
3
|
RT Ponting (Australia)
|
13704
|
375
|
365
|
164
|
1995-2012
|
4
|
ST Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka)
|
13430
|
445
|
433
|
189
|
1989-2011
|
5
|
V Kohli (India)
|
13083
|
281
|
269
|
183
|
2008-2023
|
6
|
DPMD Jayawardene (Sri Lanka)
|
12650
|
448
|
418
|
144
|
1998-2015
|
7
|
Inzamam-ul-Haq (Pakistan)
|
11739
|
378
|
350
|
137*
|
1991-2007
|
8
|
JH Kallis (South Africa)
|
11579
|
328
|
314
|
139
|
1996-2014
|
9
|
SC Ganguly (India)
|
11363
|
311
|
300
|
183
|
1992-2007
|
10
|
R Dravid (India)
|
10889
|
344
|
318
|
153
|
1996-2011
|
11
|
MS Dhoni (India)
|
10773
|
350
|
297
|
183*
|
2004-2019
|
12
|
CH Gayle (West Indies)
|
10480
|
301
|
294
|
215
|
1999-2019
|
13
|
BC Lara (West Indies)
|
10405
|
299
|
289
|
169
|
1990-2007
|
14
|
TM Dilshan (Sri Lanka)
|
10290
|
330
|
303
|
161*
|
1999-2016
|
15
|
RG Sharma (India)
|
10112
|
251
|
243
|
264
|
2007-2023
|
16
|
Mohammad Yousuf (Pakistan)
|
9720
|
288
|
273
|
141*
|
1998-2010
|
17
|
AC Gilchrist (Australia)
|
9619
|
287
|
279
|
172
|
1996-2008
|
18
|
AB de Villiers (South Africa)
|
9577
|
228
|
218
|
176
|
2005-2018
|
19
|
M Azharuddin (India)
|
9378
|
334
|
308
|
153*
|
1985-2000
|
20
|
PA de Silva (Sri Lanka)
|
9284
|
308
|
296
|
145
|
1984-2003
|
21
|
Saeed Anwar (Pakistan)
|
8824
|
247
|
244
|
194
|
1989-2003
|
22
|
S Chanderpaul (West Indies)
|
8778
|
268
|
251
|
150
|
1994-2011
|
23
|
Yuvraj Singh (India)
|
8701
|
304
|
278
|
150
|
2000-2017
|
24
|
DL Haynes (West Indies)
|
8648
|
238
|
237
|
152*
|
1978-1994
|
25
|
LRPL Taylor (New Zealand)
|
8607
|
236
|
220
|
181*
|
2006-2022
|
26
|
MS Atapattu (Sri Lanka)
|
8529
|
268
|
259
|
132*
|
1990-2007
|
27
|
ME Waugh (Australia)
|
8500
|
244
|
236
|
173
|
1988-2002
|
28
|
Tamim Iqbal (Bangladesh)
|
8357
|
243
|
240
|
158
|
2007-2023
|
29
|
V Sehwag (India)
|
8273
|
251
|
245
|
219
|
1999-2013
|
30
|
HM Amla (South Africa)
|
8113
|
181
|
178
|
159
|
2008-2019
|
31
|
HH Gibbs (South Africa)
|
8094
|
248
|
240
|
175
|
1996-2010
|
32
|
Shahid Afridi (Pakistan)
|
8064
|
398
|
369
|
124
|
1996-2015
|
33
|
SP Fleming (New Zealand)
|
8037
|
280
|
269
|
134*
|
1994-2007
|
34
|
MJ Clarke (Australia)
|
7981
|
245
|
223
|
130
|
2003-2015
|
35
|
EJG Morgan (England)
|
7701
|
248
|
230
|
148
|
2006-2022
|
36
|
SR Waugh (Australia)
|
7569
|
325
|
288
|
120*
|
1986-2002
|
37
|
Shoaib Malik (Pakistan)
|
7534
|
287
|
258
|
143
|
1999-2019
|
38
|
A Ranatunga (Sri Lanka)
|
7456
|
269
|
255
|
131*
|
1982-1999
|
39
|
Mushfiqur Rahim (Bangladesh)
|
7406
|
256
|
239
|
144
|
2006-2023
|
40
|
Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh)
|
7384
|
240
|
227
|
134*
|
2006-2023
|
41
|
Javed Miandad (Pakistan)
|
7381
|
233
|
218
|
119*
|
1975-1996
|
42
|
MJ Guptill (New Zealand)
|
7346
|
198
|
195
|
237*
|
2009-2022
|
43
|
Younis Khan (Pakistan)
|
7249
|
265
|
255
|
144
|
2000-2015
|
44
|
Saleem Malik (Pakistan)
|
7170
|
283
|
256
|
102
|
1982-1999
|
45
|
NJ Astle (New Zealand)
|
7090
|
223
|
217
|
145*
|
1995-2007
|
46
|
GC Smith (South Africa)
|
6989
|
197
|
194
|
141
|
2002-2013
|
47
|
WU Tharanga (Sri Lanka)
|
6951
|
235
|
223
|
174*
|
2005-2019
|
48
|
MG Bevan (Australia)
|
6912
|
232
|
196
|
108*
|
1994-2004
|
49
|
G Kirsten (South Africa)
|
6798
|
185
|
185
|
188*
|
1993-2003
|
50
|
S Dhawan (India)
|
6793
|
167
|
164
|
143
|
2010-2022