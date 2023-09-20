Most Wickets in ODI - List of Highest Wicket Takers

Most Wickets by Bowlers in ODI Cricket: The most popular format of limited overs cricket is One-Day International. The majority of the big tournaments and bilateral series take place in the ODI format, and fans too love it immensely. A typical ODI game lasts a day and consists of 50 overs for each side. The matches are slower than T20 games but much more intense than Test matches.

ODI allows all players - batsmen and bowlers, to flex their skills and technique without sacrificing entertainment. Some of the most exciting games in cricket have been recorded in One-Day Internationals and the ICC World Cups. Today, we take a look at the list of bowlers with the most wickets in ODI cricket.

From fast bowlers to off-spinners, the list is filled with some of the greatest bowlers in cricket and future hall of famers. You can check the players with the most ODI wickets below.

#1 Muthiah Muralidaran

Sri Lanka’s Muthiah Muralidaran is considered one of the greatest bowlers in the world and is the leading wicket-taker in both test and ODI cricket. Muralidaran has amassed a total of 534 wickets in 350 matches over his two-decade-long career. His best figures of 7/30 remain some of the best ever in ODI.

#2 Wasim Akram

Pakistan was among the best ODI teams in the world in the ‘80s and ‘90s and produced some of the finest bowlers in cricket. One such player was Wasim Akram. The legendary fast bowler has taken 502 wickets in ODI in 351 matches with a best figure of 5/15.

#3 Waqar Younis

Waqar Younis is another Pakistan fast bowler who used to terrorize batsmen back in the day. Younis holds the record for being the youngest Pakistani Test captain and was known for reverse swinging the ball at high speed. Younis took 416 wickets in his career in 262 matches with a best figure of 7/36.