Most Wickets in ODI - List of Highest Wicket Takers

Bowlers With Most Wickets in ODI: Check here the list of highest wicket-takers in One-Day International cricket.
Most Wickets by Bowlers in ODI Cricket: The most popular format of limited overs cricket is One-Day International. The majority of the big tournaments and bilateral series take place in the ODI format, and fans too love it immensely. A typical ODI game lasts a day and consists of 50 overs for each side. The matches are slower than T20 games but much more intense than Test matches.

ODI allows all players - batsmen and bowlers, to flex their skills and technique without sacrificing entertainment. Some of the most exciting games in cricket have been recorded in One-Day Internationals and the ICC World Cups. Today, we take a look at the list of bowlers with the most wickets in ODI cricket.

From fast bowlers to off-spinners, the list is filled with some of the greatest bowlers in cricket and future hall of famers. You can check the players with the most ODI wickets below.

Bowlers With Most ODI Wickets

#1 Muthiah Muralidaran

Murali.jpg (2909×1638)

Sri Lanka’s Muthiah Muralidaran is considered one of the greatest bowlers in the world and is the leading wicket-taker in both test and ODI cricket. Muralidaran has amassed a total of 534 wickets in 350 matches over his two-decade-long career. His best figures of 7/30 remain some of the best ever in ODI.

#2 Wasim Akram

cover_1589972709akram-reuters-cover.jpg (900×490)

Pakistan was among the best ODI teams in the world in the ‘80s and ‘90s and produced some of the finest bowlers in cricket. One such player was Wasim Akram. The legendary fast bowler has taken 502 wickets in ODI in 351 matches with a best figure of 5/15.

#3 Waqar Younis

HBmj3iPwFi.jpg (1283×721)

Waqar Younis is another Pakistan fast bowler who used to terrorize batsmen back in the day. Younis holds the record for being the youngest Pakistani Test captain and was known for reverse swinging the ball at high speed. Younis took 416 wickets in his career in 262 matches with a best figure of 7/36.

Most Wickets in ODI

Position

Player

Wickets

Match

Innings

Balls

BBI

Span

1

Muthiah Muralidaran (Sri Lanka)

534

350

341

18811

7/30

1993-2011

2

Wasim Akram (Pakistan)

502

356

351

18186

5/15

1984-2003

3

Waqar Younis (Pakistan)

416

262

258

12698

7/36

1989-2003

4

Chaminda Vaas (Sri Lanka)

400

322

320

15775

8/19

1994-2008

5

Shahid Afridi (Pakistan)

395

398

372

17670

7/12

1996-2015

6

Shaun Pollock (South Africa)

393

303

297

15712

6/35

1996-2008

7

Glenn McGrath (Australia)

381

250

248

12970

7/15

1993-2007

8

Brett Lee (Australia)

380

221

217

11185

5/22

2000-2012

9

Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka)

338

226

220

10936

6/38

2004-2019

10

Anil Kumble (India)

337

271

265

14496

6/12

1990-2007

11

Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka)

323

445

368

14874

6/29

1989-2011

12

Javagal Srinath (India)

315

229

227

11935

5/23

1991-2003

13

Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh)

308

240

234

12200

5/29

2006-2023

14

Daniel Vettori (New Zealand)

305

295

277

14060

5/7

1997-2015

15

Shane Warne (Australia)

293

194

191

10642

5/33

1993-2005

16

Saqlain Mushtaq (Pakistan)

288

169

165

8770

5/20

1995-2003

17

Ajit Agarkar (India)

288

191

188

9484

6/42

1998-2007

18

Zaheer Khan (India)

282

200

197

10097

5/42

2000-2012

19

Jacques Kallis (South Africa)

273

328

283

10750

5/30

1996-2014

20

Allan Donald (South Africa)

272

164

162

8561

6/23

1991-2003

21

Mashrafe Mortaza (Bangladesh)

270

220

220

10922

6/26

2001-2020

22

James Anderson (English)

269

194

191

9584

5/23

2002-2015

23

Abdul Razzaq (Pakistan)

269

265

254

10941

6/35

1996-2011

24

Harbhajan Singh (India)

269

236

227

12479

5/31

1998-2015

25

Makhaya Ntini (South Africa)

266

173

171

8687

6/22

1998-2009

26

Kapil Dev (India)

253

225

221

11202

5/43

1978-1994

27

Shoaib Akhtar (Pakistan)

247

163

162

7764

6/16

1998-2011

28

Kyle Mills (New Zealand)

240

170

169

8230

5/25

2001-2015

29

Mitchell Johnson (Australia)

239

153

150

7489

6/31

2005-2015

30

Heath Streak (Zimbabwe)

239

189

185

9468

5/32

1993-2005

31

Darren Gough (English)

235

159

156

8470

5/44

1994-2006

32

Courtney Walsh (West Indies)

227

205

204

10822

5/1

1985-2000

33

Curtly Ambrose (West Indies)

225

176

175

9353

5/17

1988-2000

34

Mitchell Starc (Australia)

219

110

110

5676

6/28

2010-2023

35

Tim Southee (New Zealand)

214

157

155

7877

7/33

2008-2023

36

Abdur Razzak (Bangladesh)

207

153

152

7965

5/29

2004-2014

37

Craig McDermott (Australia)

203

138

138

7461

5/44

1985-1996

38

Chris Harris (New Zealand)

203

250

232

10667

5/42

1990-2004

39

Chris Cairns (New Zealand)

201

215

186

8168

5/42

1991-2006

40

Ravindra Jadeja (India)

200

183

175

9037

5/36

2009-2023

41

Dwayne Bravo (West Indies)

199

164

150

6511

6/43

2004-2014

42

Nuwan Kulasekara (Sri Lanka)

199

184

181

8263

5/22

2003-2017

43

Dale Steyn (South Africa)

196

125

124

6256

6/39

2005-2019

44

Venkatesh Prasad (India)

196

161

160

8129

5/27

1994-2001

45

Trent Boult (New Zealand)

195

101

101

5550

7/34

2012-2023

46

Steve Waugh (Australia)

195

325

207

8883

4/33

1986-2002

47

Carl Hooper (West Indies)

193

227

203

9573

4/34

1987-2003

48

Lance Klusener (South Africa)

192

171

164

7336

6/49

1996-2004

49

Morne Morkel (South Africa)

188

117

114

5760

5/21

2007-2018

50

Dilhara Fernando (Sri Lanka)

187

147

141

6507

6/27

2001-2012

 
Next