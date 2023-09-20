Most Wickets in ODI - List of Highest Wicket Takers
Most Wickets by Bowlers in ODI Cricket: The most popular format of limited overs cricket is One-Day International. The majority of the big tournaments and bilateral series take place in the ODI format, and fans too love it immensely. A typical ODI game lasts a day and consists of 50 overs for each side. The matches are slower than T20 games but much more intense than Test matches.
ODI allows all players - batsmen and bowlers, to flex their skills and technique without sacrificing entertainment. Some of the most exciting games in cricket have been recorded in One-Day Internationals and the ICC World Cups. Today, we take a look at the list of bowlers with the most wickets in ODI cricket.
From fast bowlers to off-spinners, the list is filled with some of the greatest bowlers in cricket and future hall of famers. You can check the players with the most ODI wickets below.
Bowlers With Most ODI Wickets
#1 Muthiah Muralidaran
Sri Lanka’s Muthiah Muralidaran is considered one of the greatest bowlers in the world and is the leading wicket-taker in both test and ODI cricket. Muralidaran has amassed a total of 534 wickets in 350 matches over his two-decade-long career. His best figures of 7/30 remain some of the best ever in ODI.
#2 Wasim Akram
Pakistan was among the best ODI teams in the world in the ‘80s and ‘90s and produced some of the finest bowlers in cricket. One such player was Wasim Akram. The legendary fast bowler has taken 502 wickets in ODI in 351 matches with a best figure of 5/15.
#3 Waqar Younis
Waqar Younis is another Pakistan fast bowler who used to terrorize batsmen back in the day. Younis holds the record for being the youngest Pakistani Test captain and was known for reverse swinging the ball at high speed. Younis took 416 wickets in his career in 262 matches with a best figure of 7/36.
|
Most Wickets in ODI
|
Position
|
Player
|
Wickets
|
Match
|
Innings
|
Balls
|
BBI
|
Span
|
1
|
Muthiah Muralidaran (Sri Lanka)
|
534
|
350
|
341
|
18811
|
7/30
|
1993-2011
|
2
|
Wasim Akram (Pakistan)
|
502
|
356
|
351
|
18186
|
5/15
|
1984-2003
|
3
|
Waqar Younis (Pakistan)
|
416
|
262
|
258
|
12698
|
7/36
|
1989-2003
|
4
|
Chaminda Vaas (Sri Lanka)
|
400
|
322
|
320
|
15775
|
8/19
|
1994-2008
|
5
|
Shahid Afridi (Pakistan)
|
395
|
398
|
372
|
17670
|
7/12
|
1996-2015
|
6
|
Shaun Pollock (South Africa)
|
393
|
303
|
297
|
15712
|
6/35
|
1996-2008
|
7
|
Glenn McGrath (Australia)
|
381
|
250
|
248
|
12970
|
7/15
|
1993-2007
|
8
|
Brett Lee (Australia)
|
380
|
221
|
217
|
11185
|
5/22
|
2000-2012
|
9
|
Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka)
|
338
|
226
|
220
|
10936
|
6/38
|
2004-2019
|
10
|
Anil Kumble (India)
|
337
|
271
|
265
|
14496
|
6/12
|
1990-2007
|
11
|
Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka)
|
323
|
445
|
368
|
14874
|
6/29
|
1989-2011
|
12
|
Javagal Srinath (India)
|
315
|
229
|
227
|
11935
|
5/23
|
1991-2003
|
13
|
Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh)
|
308
|
240
|
234
|
12200
|
5/29
|
2006-2023
|
14
|
Daniel Vettori (New Zealand)
|
305
|
295
|
277
|
14060
|
5/7
|
1997-2015
|
15
|
Shane Warne (Australia)
|
293
|
194
|
191
|
10642
|
5/33
|
1993-2005
|
16
|
Saqlain Mushtaq (Pakistan)
|
288
|
169
|
165
|
8770
|
5/20
|
1995-2003
|
17
|
Ajit Agarkar (India)
|
288
|
191
|
188
|
9484
|
6/42
|
1998-2007
|
18
|
Zaheer Khan (India)
|
282
|
200
|
197
|
10097
|
5/42
|
2000-2012
|
19
|
Jacques Kallis (South Africa)
|
273
|
328
|
283
|
10750
|
5/30
|
1996-2014
|
20
|
Allan Donald (South Africa)
|
272
|
164
|
162
|
8561
|
6/23
|
1991-2003
|
21
|
Mashrafe Mortaza (Bangladesh)
|
270
|
220
|
220
|
10922
|
6/26
|
2001-2020
|
22
|
James Anderson (English)
|
269
|
194
|
191
|
9584
|
5/23
|
2002-2015
|
23
|
Abdul Razzaq (Pakistan)
|
269
|
265
|
254
|
10941
|
6/35
|
1996-2011
|
24
|
Harbhajan Singh (India)
|
269
|
236
|
227
|
12479
|
5/31
|
1998-2015
|
25
|
Makhaya Ntini (South Africa)
|
266
|
173
|
171
|
8687
|
6/22
|
1998-2009
|
26
|
Kapil Dev (India)
|
253
|
225
|
221
|
11202
|
5/43
|
1978-1994
|
27
|
Shoaib Akhtar (Pakistan)
|
247
|
163
|
162
|
7764
|
6/16
|
1998-2011
|
28
|
Kyle Mills (New Zealand)
|
240
|
170
|
169
|
8230
|
5/25
|
2001-2015
|
29
|
Mitchell Johnson (Australia)
|
239
|
153
|
150
|
7489
|
6/31
|
2005-2015
|
30
|
Heath Streak (Zimbabwe)
|
239
|
189
|
185
|
9468
|
5/32
|
1993-2005
|
31
|
Darren Gough (English)
|
235
|
159
|
156
|
8470
|
5/44
|
1994-2006
|
32
|
Courtney Walsh (West Indies)
|
227
|
205
|
204
|
10822
|
5/1
|
1985-2000
|
33
|
Curtly Ambrose (West Indies)
|
225
|
176
|
175
|
9353
|
5/17
|
1988-2000
|
34
|
Mitchell Starc (Australia)
|
219
|
110
|
110
|
5676
|
6/28
|
2010-2023
|
35
|
Tim Southee (New Zealand)
|
214
|
157
|
155
|
7877
|
7/33
|
2008-2023
|
36
|
Abdur Razzak (Bangladesh)
|
207
|
153
|
152
|
7965
|
5/29
|
2004-2014
|
37
|
Craig McDermott (Australia)
|
203
|
138
|
138
|
7461
|
5/44
|
1985-1996
|
38
|
Chris Harris (New Zealand)
|
203
|
250
|
232
|
10667
|
5/42
|
1990-2004
|
39
|
Chris Cairns (New Zealand)
|
201
|
215
|
186
|
8168
|
5/42
|
1991-2006
|
40
|
Ravindra Jadeja (India)
|
200
|
183
|
175
|
9037
|
5/36
|
2009-2023
|
41
|
Dwayne Bravo (West Indies)
|
199
|
164
|
150
|
6511
|
6/43
|
2004-2014
|
42
|
Nuwan Kulasekara (Sri Lanka)
|
199
|
184
|
181
|
8263
|
5/22
|
2003-2017
|
43
|
Dale Steyn (South Africa)
|
196
|
125
|
124
|
6256
|
6/39
|
2005-2019
|
44
|
Venkatesh Prasad (India)
|
196
|
161
|
160
|
8129
|
5/27
|
1994-2001
|
45
|
Trent Boult (New Zealand)
|
195
|
101
|
101
|
5550
|
7/34
|
2012-2023
|
46
|
Steve Waugh (Australia)
|
195
|
325
|
207
|
8883
|
4/33
|
1986-2002
|
47
|
Carl Hooper (West Indies)
|
193
|
227
|
203
|
9573
|
4/34
|
1987-2003
|
48
|
Lance Klusener (South Africa)
|
192
|
171
|
164
|
7336
|
6/49
|
1996-2004
|
49
|
Morne Morkel (South Africa)
|
188
|
117
|
114
|
5760
|
5/21
|
2007-2018
|
50
|
Dilhara Fernando (Sri Lanka)
|
187
|
147
|
141
|
6507
|
6/27
|
2001-2012