10 Most Visited States of India By Domestic and Foreign Tourists

Most Visited States of India: Indian tourism is a mesmerizing kaleidoscope of diverse cultures, landscapes, and traditions. Boasting ancient monuments and a rich heritage. Also, in recent years state governments are taking considerable steps to develop and promote tourist visits. Addressing a gathering in Mathura, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh said, "Today UP is drawing the maximum number of tourists. Earlier Goa was at number one and Uttar Pradesh at number three. But last year 80 lakh tourists went to Goa and seven crore devotees came to Kashi (Varanasi) and six crore devotees visited the Braj area."

The number quoted by UP CM is accurate as per the Tourism Statistics 2022 report by the Ministry of Tourism. Check the number of domestic and foreign tourist visitors in the table below:

List of Most Visited States of India

Top 5 States/UTs with Domestic Tourist Visitors State Visitors(in Millions) Tamil Nadu 115.33 Uttar Pradesh 109.70 Andhra Pradesh 93.70 Karnataka 81.33 Maharashtra 43.66

Tamil Nadu: The Dravidian-style Hindu temples of Tamil Nadu, a state in South India, are one of the most famous tourist attractions. Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai boasts tall, colourfully decorated towers known as "gopurams." Ramanathaswamy Temple is a holy place on Pamban Island which is a must visiting spot for both domestic and foreign visitors. The colonial Fort St. George from 1644 is one of the highlights in the capital city of Chennai and it cannot be concluded without witnessing the charm of the ritual sunrises of Kanyakumari.

Uttar Pradesh: Uttar Pradesh, India's culturally rich state, offers numerous tourist attractions. The iconic Taj Mahal in Agra, one of the seven wonders of the world stands as a symbol of eternal love. Varanasi, one of the world's oldest cities, entices with its spiritual aura along the Ganges River. The historical city of Lucknow showcases impressive architecture and delicious Awadhi cuisine. Mathura birthplace of Lord Krishna, Ayodhya, where Lord Rama was born, and Allahabad, now Prayagraj, holds religious significance with the confluence of three sacred rivers.

Andhra Pradesh: Andhra Pradesh boasts several captivating tourist spots. Araku Valley's scenic beauty, Visakhapatnam's beaches, and Tirupati's sacred temple draw many visitors. The historic Golconda Fort and the serene Nagarjuna Sagar Dam are also popular destinations. For cultural enthusiasts, the ancient Buddhist site of Amaravati and the beautiful Belum Caves offer enriching experiences.

Karnataka: Karnataka, a diverse state in India, presents a plethora of tourist places. The majestic Mysore Palace and beautiful Brindavan Gardens in Mysuru are must-visit destinations. Bengaluru, the state capital, is known for its modern charm and vibrant nightlife. The ancient ruins of Hampi, the serene Coorg hill station, and the wildlife-rich Bandipur National Park also attract visitors from all over.

Maharashtra: Maharashtra is home to various tourist spots and cuisine. Mumbai, the bustling capital, boasts iconic landmarks like the Gateway of India and Marine Drive. The ancient Ajanta and Ellora Caves in Aurangabad showcase magnificent rock-cut architecture. Pune's historical sites, Mahabaleshwar's scenic beauty, and the pristine beaches of Goa, which partly lie in Maharashtra, add to the state's allure.

Source: Ministry of Tourism

Top 5 States/UTs with Foreign Tourist Visitors State Visitors(in Millions) Punjab 0.31 Maharashtra 0.18 Delhi 0.10 Karnataka 0.07 Kerala 0.06

Punjab: Punjab, a vibrant state in northern India, to plan visits. The Golden Temple in Amritsar, a spiritual and cultural symbol, attracts visitors from all faiths. The historic Jallianwala Bagh memorial and Wagah Border ceremony are also significant attractions. Patiala's palaces and gardens showcase architectural splendour. Punjab's warm hospitality, lively festivals, and delectable cuisine add to its appeal for tourists.

Delhi: Delhi, the capital city is an important commercial, transport and cultural hub of India. The historic Red Fort and Qutub Minar are iconic landmarks. India Gate stands as a memorial to soldiers, while Humayun's Tomb showcases impressive Mughal architecture. The Lotus Temple and Akshardham Temple offer spiritual experiences. Chandni Chowk's bustling markets and the modern ambience of Connaught Place add to Delhi's charm.

Kerala: Kerala, known as "God's Own Country," is a paradise for tourists. The serene backwaters of Alleppey and Kumarakom offer tranquil houseboat experiences. Munnar's tea plantations and the wildlife-rich Periyar National Park captivate nature lovers. The beautiful beaches of Kovalam and Varkala provide relaxation by the Arabian Sea. Kerala's rich culture, Ayurvedic treatments, and delicious cuisine make it a top travel destination.

Source: Ministry of Tourism

India has witnessed a boost in tourism over the years. Tourists visit India for its rich cultural heritage, diverse landscapes, and unique experiences. The country's historical landmarks, like the Taj Mahal and ancient temples, draw visitors in search of architectural marvels. India's natural beauty, from the snow-capped Himalayas to the serene backwaters of Kerala, offers breathtaking sights. The bustling cities provide a glimpse into the vibrant life of the country. The diverse cuisine, colourful festivals, and traditional arts and crafts fascinate travellers seeking immersive cultural experiences. Additionally, India's spiritual heritage and yoga retreats attract seekers of inner peace and self-discovery. Overall, India's allure lies in its ability to captivate and enchant visitors from around the world.

Important Days and Dates in August 2023