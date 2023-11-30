Mystery Puzzle Test: Only Someone With Detective Mind Can Find The Killer In The Picture Within 13 Seconds. Try Your Luck!

Event

Mystery Puzzle Test: There are 4 friends, Anne, Dan, Bill, and Josh. One of them is a serial killer. Your task here is to find the serial killer with the help of the clues given below. Make sure to read them carefully and not miss any hints in the journey. Anne and Dan met 2 months ago and fell in love at first sight. Last night Bill went for a walk with one of the innocent ones. Anne and Josh celebrated Christmas together. Dan knows the killer from school. Last month the killer was paralyzed from the waist down. Ready to rock with your detective skills?

Brainteasers come in a variety of forms, including graphical, mathematical, and logical puzzles. They encourage the growth of knowledge, adaptability, and creativity—all attributes required to produce original ideas. All you need to master this mental exercise is great observational abilities along with a keen eye. Additionally, studies have demonstrated that practising these mental exercises on a regular basis improves precision and accuracy.

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here: Divide the image into sections. Now go through each row and column to avoid any hints. Eventually, you will improve your analytical and reasoning abilities, enabling you to evaluate numerous situations.

