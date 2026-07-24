Naresh Pal Gangwar, a 1994 batch IAS officer has been appointed as the new Education Secretary following the protests related to discrepancies in the NEET examination. This is a part of the bureaucratic reshuffle done by government in light of the events that took place in the past few days.

Gangwar will be replacing Vineet Joshi, who has now been appointed as the Secretary under the Ministry of Panchayati Raj.

Note: All these appointments are done by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, that comes under the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions

Let us know more about Naresh Pal Gangwar, his education and previous appointments.

Naresh Pal Gangwar: Education and Previous Appointments

Naresh Pal Gangwar, the new Education Secretary is a 1994 batch IAS officer of the Rajasthan Cadre, he is an engineer by education and BTech in Electronics and Communication from the University of Roorkee, MTech in Communication and Radar Engineering from IIT Delhi, and he also has done MA in Economics from the University of Rajasthan.