Naresh Pal Gangwar: Check Educational Qualification, Accomplishments of the New Education Secretary
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has announced the appointment of Naresh Pal Gangwar as the new Education Secretary; he will be replacing Vineet Joshi. Learn more about Naresh Pal Gangwar here.
Naresh Pal Gangwar, a 1994 batch IAS officer has been appointed as the new Education Secretary following the protests related to discrepancies in the NEET examination. This is a part of the bureaucratic reshuffle done by government in light of the events that took place in the past few days.
Gangwar will be replacing Vineet Joshi, who has now been appointed as the Secretary under the Ministry of Panchayati Raj.
Note: All these appointments are done by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, that comes under the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions
Let us know more about Naresh Pal Gangwar, his education and previous appointments.
Naresh Pal Gangwar: Education and Previous Appointments
Naresh Pal Gangwar, the new Education Secretary is a 1994 batch IAS officer of the Rajasthan Cadre, he is an engineer by education and BTech in Electronics and Communication from the University of Roorkee, MTech in Communication and Radar Engineering from IIT Delhi, and he also has done MA in Economics from the University of Rajasthan.
Gangwar was previously serving as the Secretary in the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, which comes under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.
Prior to that, he was the Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. During his stint as Additional Secretary, he was involved in dealing with issues related to pollution control and hazardous substance management.
Gangwar has held some important positions during his career such as he was the Principal Secretary of the departments of School Education, Energy, Agriculture, Industries and Information Technology in the Rajasthan government.
He also served as the Chairman and Managing Director of the Rajasthan State Transport Corporation, also he was the Chairman of Jaipur DISCOM.
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