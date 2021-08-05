NASA-Boeing Starliner Capsule: All you need to know

NASA along with Boeing have stalled the Starliner cargo spacecraft to the International Space Station again after engineers detected a problem with its propulsion system.

Boeing Starliner Space craft:

The Orbital Flight Test-2 OFT-2 is the second uncrewed flight that would be a part of NASA's Commercial Crew Programme from Boeing's CST-100 Starliner Spacecraft. Starliner was originally supposed to launch last Friday (July 30) from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on a crucial uncrewed mission to the International Space Station for NASA called Orbital Flight Test 2 (OFT-2)

It was then supposed to be launched on August 3, 2021 but the spacecraft was not launched due to troubles detected earlier. NASA found, "unexpected valve position indications in the Starliner propulsion system", as mentioned by it in a statement.

The statement also added, "NASA and Boeing are standing down from the launch attempt of the agency's Orbital Flight Test-2 to the International Space Station as mission teams continue to examine the cause of the unexpected valve position indications on the CST-100 Starliner propulsion system."

What caused the technical issue?

Thruster firings of Russia's recently arrived Nauka module had tilted the orbiting lab to a great extent on July 29. OFT-2's liftoff was pushed to August 3 due to this so as to give station managers time to assess the situation.

However hours before the launch the team of Starliner discovered the valve issue and postponed the launch indefinitely.

John Vollmer, the Vice President and Program Manager for Boeing’s Commercial Crew Program, said in a statement, "We're going to let the data lead our work,".

He also added, "our team has worked diligently to ensure the safety and success of this mission, and we will not launch until our vehicle is performing nominally and our teams are confident it is ready to fly."

They would be bringing back the Starliner and its rocket ride, the United Launch Alliance Atlas V from their launch pads to the assembly facility for further inspection and testing.

