National Anti-Terrorism Day 2023: Messages, Wishes, WhatsApp & Facebook Status, Slogans, Quotes & More

National Anti-Terrorism Day 2023: Every year on May 21, Anti-Terrorism Day is commemorated with the goal of encouraging national harmony, reducing terrorism, and uniting people of different castes, creeds, and so on. The day also promotes awareness about the carnage inflicted by terrorists and educates youth about terrorism and its impact on human suffering and lives.

National Anti-Terrorism Day 2023: Wishes & Messages

On this special day, best wishes to everyone. I hope we can overcome some of our fears on this amazing day.

On this day, let us forget hatred and terrorism around the world and take an oath to spread happiness and love.

To eliminate terrorism, we must all work together to find a solution that will assist our children in overcoming this serious challenge. Lots of optimism and hope for a better world.

On this special day, I extend my best wishes to everyone. This is, without a doubt, one of the most important days that we must all commemorate.

This day is observed to demonstrate our fighting spirit in the face of terrorism, and we must all commemorate it to demonstrate our determination.

National Anti-Terrorism Day 2023: WhatsApp & Facebook Status

Terrorism has taken hundreds of lives over the years, and life is one of the most valuable possessions. This Anti-Terrorism Day, let us choose life over hatred!

It is our responsibility to educate our children about the dangers that terrorists pose to all of us. Use this day to give back to Motherland!

This is without a doubt one of the most important days for all of us, and everyone should participate in making it a memorable one.

We can save many lives in the next years if we stay united and try to combat this cruel act of terrorism.

On this day, we can hold multiple webinars to inform our kids about the types of challenges we are all suffering as a result of terrorism.

National Anti-Terrorism Day 2023: Slogans

Stop Terrorism!

Stand Strong Against Terrorism!

Pick Roses over Guns!

No Terrorism, More Peace!

Terrorists Have No Religion!

Come Together Against Terrorism!

Terrorism Is No Act Of Heroism!

No Principles of God Support Killing Of Humans!

National Anti-Terrorism Day 2023: Motivational & Famous Quotes

“Everyone’s worried about stopping terrorism. Well, there’s really an easy way: Stop participating in it.”- Noam Chomsky

“With guns, you can kill terrorists, with education you can kill terrorism.”- Malala Yousafzai

“How do you defeat terrorism? Don’t be terrorized.” - Salman Rushdie

“There is no moral difference between a Stealth bomber and a suicide bomber. They both kill innocent people for political reasons.” - Tony Benn

“Diversity is an aspect of human existence that cannot be eradicated by terrorism or war or self-consuming hatred. It can only be conquered by recognizing and claiming the wealth of values it represents for all.” - Aberjhani

“Terrorism isn't a crime against people or property. It's a crime against our minds, using the death of innocents and destruction of property to make us fearful. Terrorists use the media to magnify their actions and further spread fear. And when we react out of fear, when we change our policy to make our country less open, the terrorists succeed even if their attacks fail. But when we refuse to be terrorized, when we're indomitable in the face of terror, the terrorists fail even if their attacks succeed.” - Bruce Schneier

“We can gain a lot more striving for harmonious coexistence than we can by giving in to hate-filled rage and fear-driven ignorance.” - Aberjhani

“Killing innocent people in the name of God is the highest insult to God.” - Amit Ray

“The World will not Change Unless You Change the World.” - Taitusi Williams Savou

“Those who concoct violence in the name of God are nothing but retarded.” - Mohith Agadi

“Integration is the cure for terrorism.” - Abhijit Naskar

“Terrorism is a Just Game of Violence, Remove it with Peace and Love” -Inder Khatri

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is holding numerous activities on this occasion to promote communal harmony and peace throughout the world.

