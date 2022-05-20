When and why is Anti-Terrorism Day 2022 observed in India?

Anti-Terrorism Day 2022: Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has asked all the States, Union Territories (UTs), Central Government departments, and also ministries to observe the day in a "befitting manner". It is necessary to follow the preventive measures, including maintaining social distance, wearing masks, etc., while organising the appropriate programme for the occasion.

When is Anti-Terrorism Day 2022 observed in India?

Anti-Terrorism Day is observed on May 21 every year with the objective of promoting national harmony, mitigating terrorism, and unity among people of all castes, creeds, etc.

The day also raises awareness about the violence perpetrated by terrorists and provides knowledge to the youth about terrorism and its impact on human suffering and lives. Also, make them aware of an anti-social act of terrorism.

Why is Anti-Terrorism Day 2022 observed in India?

On May 21, 1991, the official announcement was made following the assassination of India's former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. He was killed in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu, during a terrorist operation by the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE).

After the assassination, the V.P. Singh government decided to observe May 21 as Anti-Terrorism Day. On this day, a pledge is taken in all government offices, public undertakings, and other public institutions.

How Anti-Terrorism Day 2022 will be observed in India?

This year, the day falls on a Saturday, which is a closed holiday for Central Government offices. Therefore, to avoid inconvenience to the employees who travel a long distance to come to the office on Saturday, it was decided that the "pledge taking ceremony" in the offices of the Central Government would be held on Friday (May 20, 2022).

However, if Saturday is not a holiday for the State or UT government, then the 'pledge taking ceremony' will be held on May 21, 2022. It will be preferably held in the forenoon.

It is also stated that, in order to protect the participants' and organizers' safety and to avoid public gatherings, officials may be advised to take the pledge solemnly in their rooms or offices. A copy of the "pledge" both in English and Hindi is enclosed (Annexure).

Also, considering the importance of the occasion, various ways to propagate the message of anti-terrorism will be followed, including digital and social media platforms.

Anti-Terrorism Day 2022: Quotes

1. "Killing innocent people in the name of God is the highest insult to God." - Amit Ray

2. "Terrorism has no religion, terrorists have no religion and they are friends of no religion." - Manmohan Singh

3. “The World will not Change unless You Change the World.” - Taitusi Williams Savou

4. “Those who concoct violence in the name of God are nothing but retarded.” - Mohith Agadi

5. "Terrorism will spill over if you don’t speak up." - Malala Yousafzai

6. "Our values and way of life will prevail – terrorism will not." - John Linder

7. "Any terrorism is an attack on liberation values." - P.J. O’Rourke

8. "Terrorism has no nationality or religion." - Vladimir Putin

9. “Terrorism is a Just Game of Violence, Remove it with Peace and Love”. - Inder Khatri

10. "Diversity is an aspect of human existence that cannot be eradicated by terrorism or war or self-consuming hatred. It can only be conquered by recognizing and claiming the wealth of values it represents for all." - Aberjhani

